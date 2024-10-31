Everything Cillian Murphy has said about son Aran following in his footsteps

Irish actor Cillian Murphy catapulted to fame after appearing in British crime drama, Peaky Blinders.

Despite starring in numerous TV shows prior, it was his portrayal of Tommy Shelby that ultimately thrust him into the spotlight and made him a household name.

© Robert Viglasky Tommy Shelby is played by Cillian Murphy

While the 48-year-old appears to be enjoying his meteoric rise to stardom, he's admitted that he prefers a "quieter" life in Ireland where he lives with his wife Yvonne McGuinness and their two teenage sons Aran, 17, and Malachy, 18.

As the actor revels in the success of his latest film, Small Things Like These, join HELLO! as we take a deep dive into his son Aran's Hollywood career and reveal everything Cillian has said about the youngster following in his footsteps…

© Getty Images Cillian posing with his Oscar earlier this year

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Oppenheimer star praised Aran's acting abilities, explaining how he's "really good at it." Despite his talent, Cillian went on to reveal that he won't put his son under any pressure to pursue a Hollywood career. "If he decides to become a musician or a poet or a farmer or a chef, that's up to him."

In light of his own fame, Cillian has long maintained that he's keen for his children to remain grounded, even if they do decide to emulate his career. During a chat with The Standard, he quipped: "Most of what I do is highly unsuitable for them. They're suitably underwhelmed by my work. I'm trying to keep them in that state because it's such a silly industry."

© Getty Images Aran joined his parents at the Golden Globe Awards

The father-of-two has previously admitted to being "slightly jealous" of Aran's "chilled" approach to acting. Reflecting on Aran's performance in Hamnet, Cillian told The Guardian: "He was so chilled about it, you know? He would come off stage and ask what the score was in the Liverpool game. And, again, you're slightly jealous of that! There's the danger that overanalysing everything can erode the simplicity."

Cillian's tranquil family life in Ireland

© Getty Images Yvonne and Cillian tied the knot in 2004

The actor and his family now live in Ireland after spending several years in London. "We were in London for 14 years, both our kids were born there. We only came back to Dublin in 2015," he revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast.

© Getty Images Cillian and Yvonne have been together since 1996

Notoriously vocal about his aversion to celebrity and fame, Cillian prefers his native Ireland as it offers a stark contrast to buzzing city life. Of his life near the sea, the actor confessed: "It's quiet. I like it, where I am now in life… We're quite close, and it does make you feel instantly decompressed in some way."

Their stunning home is thought to boast six double bedrooms and dates back to 1863. It's been reported that their period property isn't equipped with a phone or internet – making it the perfect spot for a serious digital detox.