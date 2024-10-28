Cillian Murphy shares insight into lookalike son Aran's future

Small Things Like These actor Cillian Murphy has shared a rare insight into his son Aran's future in the world of acting.

Cillian, who shot to fame in the TV series Peaky Blinders, shares sons Aran and Malachy with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness. In recent years, Aran, 17, has shown signs of following in his famous father's footsteps.

© Getty Images Cillian Murphy with his son Aran and wife Yvonne at the Golden Globes

In 2022, he starred in Lola alongside Emma Appleton from The Witcher, and he's now gearing up to appear in an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel, Klara and the Sun.

Despite his son's success in the world of acting, Cillian, 48, recently told The Telegraph, that he's not going to place his son under "any pressure," and that he'll support him regardless of which career path he decides to take.

© Getty Images Cillian after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the Oscars

Reflecting on his son's unique talent, the father-of-two said: "It may not be the thing he does, but he's really good at it. One of my friends saw him in a play and said, 'Cill, he's better looking, he's a better actor, he's younger and he's taller. You're [expletive].' We'll see."

He continued: "People are smart enough to judge you on your talent. There's no way any kid will get by on nepotism alone.

"Everyone in this business gets found out unless they're good, and he's a good little actor. But we're not putting him under any pressure. If he decides to become a musician or a poet or a farmer or a chef, that's up to him."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor in Oppenheimer

Cillian and his wife are raising their two sons in Ireland having previously been based in London. Of their decision to relocate, Cillian told The Guardian in 2016: "We wanted them to be Irish, I suppose… It's amazing how quickly their accents have adapted."

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Irish Times, the Academy Award-winning actor explained how their decision to quit the Big Smoke was prompted by a desire for "something quieter".

© Getty Images The actor shares two sons with his wife Yvonne

"The kids are of a certain age. I think if you live in a world capital – like New York or London or wherever – it’s excellent and exciting and stimulating in your 20s and 30s," he said.

"Then there’s a point where the things that were excellent and stimulating are now a bit sort of tedious and draining. You want something quieter and that’s what we did."

© Getty Images Yvonne McGuinness and Cillian Murphy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

The family live in a stunning £1.5 million house in the Monkstown area of south Dublin which they purchased in 2015. The period home boasts six double bedrooms, a drawing room and all the original fireplaces.

The actor has been married to his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, since 2004 after they met at one of his rock band's shows in 1996. They welcomed their eldest son, Malachy, in 2005, and their youngest son, Aran, in 2007.