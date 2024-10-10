Mila Kunis expresses major 'worry' over children with Ashton Kutcher

She may be a celebrity, but when it comes to her children, Mila Kunis worries just as much as the next parent.

The Friends with Benefits actress first became a mom ten years ago, when she welcomed daughter Wyatt with husband Ashton Kutcher, followed by their son Dimitri, who is seven years old. The couple has been married since 2015, though they met as teens on the set of That 70s Show.

In her latest movie, Goodrich, which was written and directed by Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer's daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer, she along with co-star Michael Keaton explore the ups and downs of parenting. Reflecting on that, she opened up about just how much of a worrier she is when it comes to her children.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the film's Los Angeles premiere, asked what her biggest challenge in parenting is and that her daughter will be a teenager in a couple of years, Mila first insisted: "Calm down everybody she's ten, I've got years. Years!"

Her co-star Michael, who is a dad to son Sean Douglas and a grandfather to his two kids, noted that you "worry more" as a grandfather, and Mila in turn said: "It is humanly impossible for me to worry more."

"If that's the case I will self-combust," she added, though the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor praised her: "When I watch you I'm like, 'She's so cool.' You look like it's no sweat."

© Getty Mila and Ashton have been married since 2015

Still, Mila maintained: "I worry about my children all the time, at all times," revealing that her husband Ashton says she accounts "for the worst of everything at all times." She reiterated: "I account for the escape plan all the time."

After a clip of the interview was shared on social media, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and emphasize how much they could relate, with one writing: "Same Mila, same," as others followed suit with: "My kids are in their 30s. I'm still worrying. Mothers are very connected to their children," and: "I'm exactly the same," as well as: "That's my life too."

© Getty Their kids made their first major public appearance at a basketball game in May

Mila and Ashton are based in Los Angeles, and though they have long kept their children out of the spotlight, earlier this year, they made their first ever public appearance at a basketball game in Los Angeles, to watch the Los Angeles Sparks compete against the Indiana Fever, which included a face-off between the WNBA's number one and number two draft picks, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink.

© Getty The family is based in Los Angeles

During the game, which the Fever won, Ashton was seen sitting front row with his family and giving a quick high-five to newest basketball sensation Caitlin, who just graduated from the University of Iowa, Ashton's alma mater.

© Getty The couple first met in 1998, when Mila was 15 and Ashton was 20

Photos from the special outing capture Wyatt and Dimitri — both the spitting image of their mom and dad — with big smiles on their faces as they posed with their parents and the beloved basketball star.

Wyatt, who has a brunette bob, was seen wearing a lilac fleece sweater with purple hearts, while her little brother, who has blonde hair, represented his dad and Caitlin's alma mater by wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes hoodie, the university's women's basketball team.