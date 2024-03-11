Cillian Murphy's handsome sons join him at the Oscars in unbelievably rare family photo

It was a family affair for Cillian Murphy at the Academy Awards on Sunday when he was supported by not only his beloved wife, Yvonne McGuiness, but their two children.

There were a plethora of photos of the Oppenheimer star on his big night but few featuring Malachy, 18, and Aran, 16.

The teens quietly walked the red carpet with their parents and were snapped behind heir mom and dad.

They looked dapper in their tuxedos and their resemblance to their famous dad was uncanny.

Malachy and Aran sported the same floppy hair-do as Cillian and while their youngest son mustered a smile for the cameras, their oldest kept his head down.

© ROBYN BECK Cillian thanked his family in his acceptance speech

Cillian thanked his family in his acceptance speech for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

He said: "I want to thank my incredible team. Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life and art, my two boys, Malachy and Aran, who are sitting up there. I love you so much. I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight."

© Getty Images Cillian Murphy arrived at the Oscars with his wife and their two sons

Cillian confessed he was feeling "a little overwhelmed" before thanking the Academy, his co-stars and everyone who worked on the movie which won seven awards in total.

Seeing Cillian's family together in public is a rare sight as they prefer to stay out of their spotlight, living a quiet life in Ireland.

Cillian's youngest son is following in his acting footsteps

That being said, Aran is following in his dad's footsteps and carving out a career as an actor and just landed a major Hollywood role alongside some A-listers.

He will soon make his feature-film debut, in Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel Klara and the Sun. The movie will also star Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

© Myung J. Chun Cillian's wife kissed him passionately when he won his award

Cillian spoke to HELLO! at the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 7 and said of his son: "I'm very, very proud of him, he's a great, great actor."

It has also been reported that Aran has signed with talent agency Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern who have worked with Will Smith, Ryan Gosling and Angelina Jolie.

© Getty Cillian was crowned Best Actor

Malachy is said to be interested in a future in the music industry.

They love their life in Ireland, where they moved back to in 2015 from London.

In 2016 Cillian told The Guardian: "We wanted them to be Irish, I suppose...It’s amazing how quickly their accents have adapted. Even within a year of moving back, they are fading into this rakish west Brit kind of thing. Which I think, hopefully, will get them lots of girls when they’re 15."

