Hugh Bonneville quizzes Rivals star Alex Hassell on using prosthetic during raunchy scenes - watch

Rivals has set audiences alight with its cheeky humour and iconic 80s zeitgeist moments, but with all the raunchy scenes it may leave viewers questioning if the cast used prosthetics during the steamy scenes.

That was certainly the question on Hugh Bonneville's lips when he caught up with Alex Hassell. On Zoe Ball's BBC 2 show, the Downton Abbey star asked Alex, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black a "well endowed" character in the Jilly Cooper novel, if he had to audition his penis ahead of getting the role. See the hilarious conversation in the video below.

The hilarious question was met with hysterics from Radio DJ Zoe and Ellie Taylor who were in the studio. "Hugh, it's a family show!" exclaimed Zoe.

Alex went on to explain: "There was a lot of discussion as to whether it should be me or whether it would be a prosthetic. Because in the books, Rupert is extraordinarily well endowed."

Referencing his own 'endowment', Alex quipped: "I'm alright."

"We were discussing whether or not it should be a prosthetic so I had to try on all these prosthetics and they were like: 'This isn't the right size, this is too big, this is too pale.'"

Comedian Ellie interjected: "It's like Goldilocks!"

Alex continued: "In the end we decided it would be me and I was alright about that and we did the shoot, and after all of this chat about willies no one said anything."

The hilarious conversation sparked a slew of comments from fans. "I love the ‘Huuuugh!!!’. My stomach hurt from crying with laughter this morning [heart eyes emoji]."

A second added: "Lol- leave it to Hugh to ask that question [laughing emoji]."A third added: "He asked the question we all needed answering. Thank you @bonhughbon."

The series also stars David Tennant, Emily Atack and Aiden Turner among a slew of stars.

Inbetweeners star Emily who plays Sarah Stratton, the ambitious wife of the deputy prime minister told HELLO! she had "such a ball" filming the show.

"It's the best job I've ever done," she said. "I felt so lucky to be there and be a part of it. As fun and raucous as it was, we took our roles really seriously. Jilly Cooper was on set all the time making sure that it was all going well and she was really happy. If you feel like you're doing a character justice, it's an amazing feeling."