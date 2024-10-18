Rivals viewers give verdict on Disney+'s racy romance starring David Tennant and Aidan Turner

Disney+'s highly-anticipated adaptation of Jilly Cooper's racy romance novel, Rivals, has finally arrived – and fans have wasted no time getting stuck into the star-studded, glossy series.

Set in the ruthless world of 1980s independent television, the drama follows the rivalry between notorious womaniser Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV boss Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant).

WATCH: Will you be watching Rivals?

It's safe to say the early episodes have gone down a storm with eager viewers, who have taken to social media to praise the fun-filled show.

One person penned: "Watched episode one of #Rivals with the biggest grin on my face. Perfection. The main guys getting a lot of attention, but the female cast is stacked with gems - Victoria Smurfit, Katherine Parkinson, Lisa McGrillis, Nafessa Williams, Claire Rushbrook, Maggie Steed. Stunning," while another added: "#Rivals everything I expected and more! 80s hair, music and debauchery! I love it!"

© Robert Viglasky David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in Rivals

A third fan remarked: "So I started watching #Rivals and what can I say? It’s phenomenal! The actors, the soundtrack, the locations— everything is perfect!"

Other viewers compared the series to Jilly's celebrated novel, with one person writing: "#Rivals is brilliant! It's just as I imagined it when I read the book many years ago," while another added: "I love #Rivals on #DisneyPlus so glad it hasn't disappointed me as it is my favourite book ever (and no I'm not embarrassed to admit it)."

© Robert Viglasky Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara

For those yet to tune into the series, it's set in the fictional county of Rutshire, where journalist Declan O'Hara has moved with his family after accepting a new job at Corinium Television, headed up by Lord Baddingham. Meanwhile, local MP and recently divorced Rupert Campbell-Black, who is feuding with the power-hungry TV boss, happens to be the O'Hara's new neighbour.

The official synopsis reads: "Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986."

© Robert Viglasky Nafessa Williams plays producer Cameron Cook

Emily Atack, who plays Sarah Stratton, the ambitious wife of the deputy prime minister, told HELLO! that the cast had "such a ball" filming the show. "It's the best job I've ever done," she said. "I felt so lucky to be there and be a part of it. As fun and raucous as it was, we took our roles really seriously. Jilly Cooper was on set all the time making sure that it was all going well and she was really happy. If you feel like you're doing a character justice, it's an amazing feeling."

© Disney+ Alex Hassell and Emily Atack star in the drama

Meanwhile, Claire Rushbrook, who plays aristocrat Lady Monica Baddingham, added: "We had a real giggle. They're the best actors around, with the best script and working with a brilliant crew and a budget that you can really see on the screen. So the wind is behind you in terms of wanting to be joyous about it. It could sound like we were just a bunch of giddy people and having a laugh, but I think it's important to say, we were able to celebrate each other because we knew we were riding on the wave of such an incredible, quality gig."

Rivals is available to stream on Disney+.