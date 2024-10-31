Salma Hayek rocks black mini dress and thigh high boots in latest appearance after admitting secret pressure in marriage

Salma Hayek lit up the stage during her latest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, dazzling the audience in a chic black mini dress and thigh-high boots.

The 57-year-old actress looked effortlessly glamorous, perfectly combining elegance with a touch of edginess. Salma’s stunning outfit featured ruched details that complemented her figure, and she paired it with bold thigh-high black leather boots, giving her look a powerful and sophisticated vibe. She added a chunky silver chain necklace to complete the ensemble, exuding her signature style: glamorous, with a hint of rebellion.

During her lively chat with Jimmy, Salma delighted fans by showcasing her fun-loving personality. In one memorable moment, she playfully introduced Jimmy to an unusual guest—a large snake draped around his shoulders!

Jimmy’s reaction was priceless, and Salma, ever the fearless star, expertly guided him through the experience, creating an unforgettable moment for the show’s viewers.

Salma’s appearance on The Tonight Show comes amid her recent candid revelations about the pressures she feels in her high-profile marriage to François-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury fashion empire Kering.

© NBC Actress Salma Hayek Pinault during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon

Despite the couple’s combined net worth, Salma opened up about the “pressure” she places on herself to maintain her own financial independence. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she shared, “I support a lot of aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more."

This isn’t the first time the Frida actress has spoken about her independence. Salma, who married Pinault in 2009, revealed that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining her self-sufficiency. Reflecting on her family’s history, Salma explained that she was raised comfortably until her father, an oil executive, lost his fortune when she was in her twenties—a life lesson that has stayed with her.

© NBC Salma stuns in black minidress and thigh high boots

The couple’s love story began in 2006 at a Venice gala, and they tied the knot three years later, celebrating with both an intimate city hall ceremony in Paris and a grand affair in Venice.

Over the years, Salma has had to confront critics who questioned her motives, with some speculating she married Pinault for his wealth. On Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she candidly addressed these rumors, saying, “When I married him, everybody said, ‘It’s an arranged marriage, she’s marrying him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever… think what you want.’ Fifteen years together and we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended.”

© Getty Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault at the McQueen show

Salma went on to reveal that she initially had her own preconceived notions about her husband due to his financial status. “There is a discrimination also to rich men. Immediately you think because somebody’s rich, [they] might not be a good person, might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn’t have values,” she explained. But as she got to know him, those assumptions faded. “It was the last thing I wanted—it was not my type at all. And I came in with the preconceptions, and he [melted] them all away.”

The couple’s bond has only strengthened with time. When they celebrated their anniversary earlier this year, Salma referred to Pinault as her “soulmate.” She often praises her husband, sharing that their quality time together is something they both value deeply. “We don’t have a very strong social life because we really like to spend time together,” she said at Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration in 2017. “So we do spend a lot of quality time together.”