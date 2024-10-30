Michael Strahan hints at retiring 'sooner' than 'people probably think' from Good Morning America

It hasn't been the easiest year for Michael Strahan and his family, and that has made him reflect on how he spends his time.

Earlier this week marked the one year anniversary of when the Good Morning America anchor's daughter Isabella, then just weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children.

At the time of the 20-year-old's diagnosis, the former football player took three weeks off his ABC hosting gig, and upon his return, it made him consider how much longer he may want to be working on TV.

Recently speaking with Town & Country about Isabella's cancer battle and next steps, Michael also opened up about his possible retirement.

Noting how he lives life now "more in the moment," he explained: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing."

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective," he went on, maintaining: "At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well. Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year."

As for what Michael, 52, who is also a presenter for Fox NFL Sunday during football season, is thinking when it comes to retirement, he admitted: "I've always had those thoughts," though added: "It will happen at some point. It's not happening anytime soon."

He only became an empty-nester last year, and further shared: "The kids are still in school. I'm empty-nesting again. I have loved having the energy and noise and arguing around the house, but I'm just so happy for Isabella to get back to college. I want her to have that sense of independence again, because my kids can't grow if they're under my shade."

"I'm not planning on retiring anytime soon," he reiterated, though he did note: "I will at some point, and I'd like to say a lot sooner than a lot of people probably think I will. When I do it, it will be because I just want to have the freedom to be with her and her sister, and her other sister and brother. Wherever they are, whatever they're doing, I want to be there."

Reflecting on the time off he took when Isabella was first diagnosed, he also shared: "I missed GMA, my football show, everything. To be honest with you, none of it mattered. Being at work or being at the hospital: What was the most important thing? You have to figure that out and make whatever the best decision is for you and your family. And that's what I did."

Still, he added: "I think going back to work was also good — it normalized things for me. I thought, Okay, we're going to get back on track with life. To go to work, come home, take her to radiation — that cycle, routine."

"To have the support of people at GMA and Fox was a godsend."