James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly shares heartfelt message amid husband’s cancer battle

James Van Der Beek, the Dawson's Creek alum, recently shared some difficult news, revealing that he’s been privately battling colorectal cancer.

But through it all, he has the unwavering support of his wife, Kimberly, who posted a touching message on Instagram just hours after he went public with his diagnosis. Her words of love and encouragement were a reminder of the incredible bond they share, a love story that has seen them through life’s highs and lows.

On Sunday, Kimberly, a 42-year-old ‘medical intuitive,’ posted a beautiful message on her Instagram Stories, sharing a sweet tribute to her husband.

She reposted an image from How Things Work about the romantic qualities of Northern cardinals, a bird species that “mate for life, travel together, sing before nesting, and feed each other seed beak-to-beak during courtship.”

© Instagram James and Kimberly have been married 14 years

Kimberly’s simple yet powerful caption, “Hi baby @vanderjames!” paired with a rose emoji, spoke volumes, showing just how deeply she stands by him during this challenging time.

For James and Kimberly, their relationship has always been filled with love and admiration. The couple, who met in Israel back in 2009, recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on August 1.

© Instagram James Van Der Beek with his wife and six children

Reflecting on their journey together, James, now 47, shared a heartfelt post to commemorate the special day. “14 years… I always say it doesn’t feel like that long. You always say it does,” he wrote, capturing their playful dynamic. “Nothing could have prepared us for this past year—except perhaps the previous 12. Thank you for being the most incredible partner. You’ve broken me open in spots I didn’t even know were locked, and taught me how to receive more love than I thought possible.”

He went on to thank Kimberly for being his “courage, strength, vulnerability, and tenderness” during one of the most challenging times of his life. “In the past, I feel like you’ve always set the pace for our co-evolution, but this year, as I’ve gone through my own radical transformation, you’ve tirelessly put in the work and somehow managed to match it. I love you beyond. Happy anniversary. Thank you for being in the world.”

© Instagram James is currently battling cancer

The Van Der Beeks have built a beautiful life together on their sprawling 36-acre ranch in Texas, where they recently celebrated Halloween with their six children: Olivia, 14; Joshua, 12; Annabel, 10; Emilia, 8; Gwendolyn, 6; and little Jeremiah, 3.

The couple is known for their devotion to family, and their joyful posts often show their children enjoying the natural beauty of their Texas home. Life on the ranch has provided a serene backdrop for James, Kimberly, and their family, allowing them to connect with each other and nature in a way that Hollywood simply couldn’t offer.

Earlier on Sunday, James confirmed the news of his cancer diagnosis to People, revealing, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.” Though he didn’t share specifics about the stage of his cancer, James’s positive outlook reflects his determination to overcome this challenge with the support of his loved ones.

© Getty James Van Der Beek, wife Kimberly Brook and their kids

Colorectal cancer is a serious condition, with one in 23 men facing this diagnosis on average. While survival rates vary, approximately 65% of men survive past five years after diagnosis. James’s brave announcement has already sparked conversations about the importance of early detection and awareness, particularly as he prepares to take his advocacy even further.

In an inspiring move, James will be joining a roster of celebrities for The Real Full Monty, a two-hour special airing on December 9 on Fox, where he will strip down to raise awareness for colorectal cancer. Inspired by the 1997 hit film The Full Monty, the special, hosted by Anthony Anderson, aims to encourage people to get screened for cancer. Alongside James, actors Taye Diggs and Tyler Posey, Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones, and Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli will all bravely bare it all for this important cause.

Beyond his courageous cancer battle and advocacy work, James has continued to stay busy with his acting career. He’s set to appear in Sidelined: The QB and Me, a high school romance premiering on Tubi on November 29. In the film, he plays the father of Drayton Lahey, portrayed by social media star Noah Beck.