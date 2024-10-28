Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel appear in new photo with husband in rare home life update
Abby and Brittany shot to fame at the age of seven

Abby Hensel married husband Josh Bowling in 2021

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel appear to be living their best married life with the former's husband Josh Bowling.

Though Abby and Josh have been married since 2021, it wasn't until March of this year that news of their nuptials were confirmed, and they began sharing videos of the special moment.

Now, though the twins, 34, have become more private since their days on TLC's Abby & Brittany, which ran for one season in 2012, they are sharing some candid insights into their life.

WATCH: Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel share intimate wedding pictures — set to very surprising Taylor Swift song

Last month, Josh updated his Facebook profile photo to be one of him with the twins, a cozy selfie in which they are all smiling ear-to-ear, posing outside of what appears to be a suburban home.

From what is publicly available, Josh had not previously made any of his profile photos to feature his wife and her twin, and the most recent were instead photos of his time in the army.

Recently, he has also been sharing some glimpses of his home life, particularly some videos in the kitchen crafting up coffee using a french press and some homemade sourdough as well.

Photo shared by Abby Hensel's husband Josh Bowling featuring her and her conjoined twin Brittany© Facebook
The twins live in Minnesota

He shared on October 6 an impressive video in which he showed off a perfectly scored pumpkin shaped sourdough loaf he baked, and fans wrote in the comments section under the post: "They are beautiful! I want one!" and: "Wow, those are beautiful! Great job," as well as: "This is amazing. I have never seen sourdough like this."

Earlier this year, once news of their wedding became public, the twins began sharing some clips of it on TikTok.

Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel
The siblings work as teachers

One of them was a video montage set to Taylor Swift's "But Daddy I Love Him" with photos of the day, among them one that showed Abby, who controls the right side of the body and Brittany, in their wedding dress, with Josh and a young flower girl, while a second snap had the pair with their arms around Josh.

A third and fourth picture appeared to be from other events, and they captioned the video: “#Forever."

Abby and Brittany Henshall pose with Abby's husband Josh at their wedding© TikTok
Abby married in 2021
Abby and Brittany Hensal with Abby's husband Josh © TikTok
Josh is a nurse and army veteran

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins; they share a bloodstream and all of their organs below the waist.

Abby controls their right arm and leg, and Brittany controls the left. Their parents, Patty and Mike Hensel, made the decision not to have them separated when they were born in 1990 after doctors said they likely wouldn't survive the procedure.

