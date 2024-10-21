Amy Robach shares update on T.J. Holmes following medical emergency

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had a much happier and celebratory weekend after the latter's recent health scare.

The couple, mainly T.J., recently suffered a setback to their marathon journey, after the former Good Morning America anchor's recent participation in the Chicago marathon ended with an unexpected trip to the hospital.

He later detailed on their podcast that he couldn't finish the marathon because at about mile 21, he suffered a knee injury.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame

They had their spirits lifted this weekend however, as they enjoyed a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they got to see the football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs, the latter, who won, representing Amy's alma mater.

Amy took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close and shared a series of loved-up photos with T.J., starting off with one of them grinning ear-to-ear at each other as they enjoyed the football game from one of the stadium suites.

More sweet photos followed of them with friends, their great view of the game, plus celebrating Georgia's 37-0 win on the field.

"What a weekend rooting for the Hogs (and the Dawgs of course)," Amy wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

MORE: T.J. Holmes faces backlash from family over decision with Amy Robach

© Instagram Amy and T.J. had an impressive view of the game

MORE: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach break silence on medical emergency and how he 'fell apart'

"True love and affection," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love this! You look so in love! Love you both! Love your podcasts and your Morning Run!" and: "Aww love this, so happy! You're the best!!" as well as: "I just love you two."

© Instagram They celebrated on the field

In a previous Instagram post, Amy reflected on the difficult outcome of her and T.J.'s participation at the Chicago marathon.

MORE: T.J. Holmes admits concerns over challenge with Amy Robach

© Instagram The couple gathered in Arkansas with friends

Sharing photos from the day, she wrote: "Just landed from Chicago and our official race day photos landed in my email — was blown away that a camera captured the moment T.J. could no longer run or even walk on his own… this had to be just before mile 21."

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal new 'living situation' thanks to her daughter Ava

© Instagram Both of them are avid runners

"If you swipe, you'll see our earlier photos when we were well on our way to 26.2," she added. One of the photos sees him with his arm around Amy, leaning on her for support.

She concluded: "I'm happy to report T.J. is on the road to recovery now and after five months of training, we are both hoping for redemption at NYC's marathon in less than three weeks."