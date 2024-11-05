Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Donald Trump's Access Hollywood tape is going viral again 8 years later — what happened
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room after debating Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Pennsylvania Convention Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden's decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House.© Getty Images

Why Donald Trump's Access Hollywood tape is going viral again 8 years later — what happened

The former reality star's comments against women in a conversation with Billy Bush changed the trajectory of his political career

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
After a wild and unprecedented last 100 days, it is officially Election Day in America, when the nation will decide whether they want Vice President Kamala Harris or Donald Trump to be their next president.

It is the third run for Trump, who though won in 2016, has never won the popular vote, and should he win this week, would become the first president to have been indicted twice, and to be a convicted felon.

His political career infamously kicked off almost ten years ago, on June 16, 2015, when he descended down the escalators of his Trump Tower in Manhattan, and established a platform that today has only become even more negative and defined by vitriol than it already was back then.

Though even then, the former reality star was already making shockingly offensive comments that Democrats and Republicans alike couldn't imagine a presidential candidate could ever get away with, there was a particular one that, though it didn't cost him the election like many immediately assumed it would, still made history and transformed the nation's relationship with Trump, particularly women's.

That is the infamous Access Hollywood tape, which, now that there are approximately 41 million members of Gen Z eligible to vote for the first time, has regained notoriety across TikTok for people learning about it for the first time, and letting it influence their vote. Here's what happened and what's new.

Donald Trump (R) is interviewed by Billy Bush of Access Hollywood at "Celebrity Apprentice" Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City© Getty
Trump and Bush in 2015

What Trump said on tape

One month before Election Day in 2016, many thought Trump's political ambitions were over, when the Washington Post released a tape from 2005 in which Trump insinuated that he could sexually harass women without their consent.

In a conversation with Billy Bush, who was fired from the Today Show when the tape was released, he is heard saying: "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything."

A woman alludes to a direct quote of the Hollywood Access Tape of then candidate Donald Trump at Portland's National March for Impeachment on January 20, 2018, in downtown Portland, OR© Getty
Cat hats became symbols of feminist rallies after the comments were published

Bush then replied: "Whatever you want," after which Trump said the now infamous words: "Grab them by the [expletive]. You can do anything."

Protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.© Getty
Hundreds of thousands of women protested against Trump when he was inaugurated in January 2017

What Gen Z is saying now

Trump won the presidency just a month after the world heard that tape. Though he now has a long list of more offensive comments and even an insurrection to his name, with women's issues being such a pivotal aspect of this election, the tape is reaching new ears and making an impact all over again.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City© Getty
His vitriolic remarks have only escalated in the years since; he has called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman," most recently Harris the r-word and "low IQ," he imagined both the press and Liz Cheney getting shot at, and his former chief of staff John Kelly said he suggested wanting generals like Hitler had

This month, 22-year-old Soleil Golden made the tape go viral again when she shared a video of herself and a friend reacting to his comments on TikTok, a video captioned: "this is who fathers. with daughters. are voting for," that now has over one million views.

Speaking with Teen Vogue about it, Soleil shared: "The fact that fathers and women with daughters and people who they would want to protect around somebody like that are still voting for that man really made me think, maybe they haven't heard this whole thing or maybe they've forgotten about it."

