Inside Donald Trump's inner circle

As the November 5 election date looms closer, Donald Trump's inner circle of family and trusted advisors are working ferociously in the background to try and secure his win.

These confidants have not only helped Trump navigate his time in the White House but also assisted him during his 2020 and 2024 election campaigns.

From Barron Trump's Gen Z insight to senior advisor Jason Miller's aggressive tactics, Trump's inner circle members are all in this year as they fight to make him president again.

Join HELLO! as we dive deep into his nearest, dearest and most trusted just one day away from America's most important decision.

Melania Trump

© Anna Moneymaker Melania Trump

Trump's wife of 19 years has largely stayed out of the spotlight on the 2024 campaign trail, a notable shift from his first presidential run. While she has supported his campaign and appeared alongside her husband several times this year, she has mostly avoided campaign events and focused on parenting Barron.

Notably, she did appear at the final night of the Republican National Convention alongside her family, which was her first time at a major campaign event this election cycle. According to Trump in an interview with the Daily Mail, Melania has laid low recently to avoid the "nasty" political landscape she experienced as the First Lady.

"It's not nasty for Democrats like it is for me," he told the publication. "And I would like to have my family not have to go out there and go in front of some of the things that you know happen."

Trump's children: Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany and Barron

© Getty Images Donald Trump has five children

The involvement of Trump's five children this election has seen a marked shift from his 2016 campaign. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been one of his father's most vocal advocates and gave a speech at the Republican National Convention this year.

Similarly, his second eldest, Eric, also made a speech at the RNC and has been an active member of this campaign. Crucially, his wife, Lara, was a campaign advisor during Trump's 2016 and 2020 runs and is now the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, so she brings a lot of strength to his team.

Ivanka acted as her father's advisor when he was in the White House, but this time around, she opted to step away from politics to focus on her family. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she said in a 2022 statement. She did appear at the RNC this year alongside her siblings to support her father.

© Getty Images Barron has been key to understanding Gen Z

Tiffany Trump has also avoided the spotlight this election cycle, besides her appearance at the RNC. Barron, Trump's youngest child, started college this year and has been helping his dad make moves to attract Gen Z voters.

According to senior advisor Jason Miller, "Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do," he said on the Politico Playbook Deep Dive podcast.

"I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broke the internet." Trump appeared on podcasts like Impaulsive, internet personality Logan Paul's show, and The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world's top podcasts.

Susie Wiles

© Pool Susie Wiles

Susie is one of Trump's managers for his campaign and was named by Carlos Curbelo as "one of the most consequential people in American politics right now".

She runs Trump's media relations, fundraising, and overall expenditures, and she is essentially his chief of staff.

Susie was also credited with helping Trump win in Florida in both 2016 and 2020 and acts as a political advisor to the former president.

Chris LaCivita

© PATRICK T. FALLON Chris LaCivita

Chris paired up with Susie to manage Trump's campaign and oversee his election strategy.

He has been strategizing for the Republicans for decades and worked as political director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Chris is one of the key proponents of Trump's aggressive campaign strategy and often engages in personal attacks to discredit political opponents.

Jason Miller

© Michael M. Santiago Jason Miller

Jason is a senior advisor with expertise in communications; he served as Trump's spokesperson in the final months of his 2016 campaign and went on to a role in Trump's presidential office, often defending his policies on television.

He also worked as a senior advisor on the former president's 2020 campaign and is now a key player in his inner circle ahead of the November 5 election.