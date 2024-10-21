Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's George Stephanopoulos' surprising statement gets fans talking — and it involves Donald Trump
The Good Morning America anchor brushed off the former president's name calling

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
George Stephanopoulos is shaking off Donald Trump's insults at him.

The former president has long been known for his tawdry vocabulary and for name calling many of his adversaries, and earlier this year, it was the Good Morning America anchor who was at the end of it.

Now, some months after the Republican presidential nominee began calling the former White House communications director George "Slopadopoulos," he is making light of it.

Over the weekend, George and his wife Ali Wentworth, along with their daughters Eliott and Harper, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Miami.

As has become tradition for the "Cruel Summer" singer's concerts — the family was also there supporting their good friend Gracie Abrams, who was the opening act — they created friendship bracelets, and one of them featured Trump's preferred nickname for the veteran TV anchor.

In a video montage shared by Ali on Instagram featuring photos and clips from the special outing, she included a photo of a colorful, beaded friendship bracelet, which hilariously read "Slopadopulos Era" along with smiley faces.

Photo shared by George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth of a friendship bracelet for the Taylor Swift concert that reads "Slopadopoulos Era," a jab at Donald Trump's nickname for the GMA anchor© Instagram
George took a cheeky jab at Trump

Fans then took to the comments section under the post and raved over the cheeky jab, with one writing: "The bracelet!" with a thumbs up emoji, as others followed suit with: "Awesome bracelet," and: "Best ever bracelet," as well as: "Hahahahaha Slopadopoulos Era."

Trump most notably used the nickname in a July 4 Truth social post, when, ahead of President Joe Biden's first interview since dropping out of the presidential race, with George, he wrote: "The meanest and most vicious interviewer out there is George Slopadopoulos of FAKE NEWS ABC," and described him as "one of the worst and most vile broadcasters in the business."

George Stephanopoulos interviews Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, October 26, 2016© Getty
The TV anchor, pictured above with Trump in 2016, has interviewed the former president several times

He added: "Now ABC, and Liddle' George, a tiny, angry man, can make up for their past indiscretions and journalistic failures by doing a real interview with Crooked Joe."

US President Donald Trump poses with ABC New anchor George Stephanopoulos ahead of a town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 15, 2020© Getty
Trump and Stephanopoulos in 2020

Though offensive remarks have long been part of Trump's MO, several political commentators have recently noted that his increasingly incoherent speeches are becoming more and more crass as the election approaches; he recently called his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris — whose name he will often mispronounce or say as "Kamabla" — the r-slur and a "s*** vice president."

Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos at the New York premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City© Getty
The Stephanopoulos-Wentworth family

His July rant against George came amid his defamation lawsuit against him and ABC, in which he is claiming the anchor defamed him when in an interview with congresswoman Nancy Mace, George stated that a jury found Trump had "raped" E. Jean Carroll.

Last year, a jury did find that Trump sexually abused the writer, and held him liable for battery, and though it did not find that she proved her claim of rape, per CNN, US Judge Lewis Kaplan, while dismissing Trump's countersuit against her months later, concluded that the claim Trump raped her was "substantially true."

