Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts lead the celebrities drumming up support on election day

As Election Day swept across the US on Tuesday, Hollywood's biggest stars used their platforms to inspire fans to vote.

From heartfelt social media posts to passionate endorsements, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Julia Roberts encouraged fans to vote and exercise civic duty. Jennifer Garner turned out on campus at the Grand Valley State University in Allendale to discuss her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, appealing to Gen Z voters at a rally to make their ballot count.

"It’s our right and a privilege, but it’s also our job as American citizens,” she said at the rally. "And it turns out that being a famous person, it’s your job to go and talk about it being other people’s jobs, because that’s what all my peers are doing."Join HELLO! as we explore how our favorite celebrities encourages fans to vote in one of the most important elections of our time.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner Aside from fiercely campaigning on college campuses, the mom of three posted a selfie to her Instagram story wearing an 'I Voted' sticker, with a caption that read, "I was so proud to cast my ballot for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. It is our right, our honor, our privilege and our duty to work together to decide our country's future. I'm proud of all of us for making it through a tough season together and, no matter what happens, to know we will move forward as a united America."



© Instagram Reese Witherspoon Smiling at the camera with her own 'I Voted' sticker after voting early on Friday, Reese posted the picture to Instagram alongside a caption endorsing Harris. "Top of my mind, as I considered all candidates, is protecting women's rights to medical privacy and reproductive choice," she wrote. "This is a critical time in our shared history to vote for the candidate that represents the future we want to see. That's why I voted for Kamala Harris for President. "For my daughter and for the millions of hard-working American women who value our freedoms. I want to protect democracy at all costs. I love my country and no matter what happens in this election, I'm here to move our great nation forward in a unified way."

© Instagram Julia Roberts Julia posted a selfie wearing a POTUS knit sweater with the pink symbol for females instead of the 'O'. "There is a time to Hope, there is a time to Pray and there is time to VOTE." she captioned the post. "TODAY IS THE DAY!"

© Instagram Pink The "So What" singer snapped a selfie with her 'I Voted' sticker after casting her ballot for Harris. "We have to use our voices if we want a world that reflects who we are," she wrote. "This isn't the time to sit back and watch; don't leave it up to anyone else to make the decisions that impact your life." "Vote for democracy, vote for love and vote for respect," she continued. "Vote for your family, your loved ones and your community. Freedom of the press, reproductive freedom, the right to vote, the right to read books. The right to go to school and get an education separate from religion. Vote for the future. Vote for decency."

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston The Friends star voted early and posted a selfie with her 'I Voted' sticker on October 30, writing a lengthy caption supporting Harris. "Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," she wrote. "We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands!" Jennifer said that while "we don't agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country," she continued, "Aren't you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other?" "Let's please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy - and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us."

© Instagram Zoë Kravitz The actress posted a simple selfie on her Instagram stories holding a coffee cup with her 'I Voted' sticker. Zoë tagged Harris in the post, indicating who she chose to cast her ballot for.

© Instagram Anne Hathaway The Princess Diaries star voted for Harris, announcing her decision via Instagram stories. "I voted like half the country's lives depended on it. I voted for Kamala Harris. VOTE," she wrote in her caption, showcasing her 'I Voted' sticker.

© Instagram Queen Latifah The legendary rapper and actress wrote a lengthy caption about her decision to vote for Harris, accompanied by a picture of her wearing a turtleneck that reads "Vote" across the collar. "On one hand, we have HIM, a felon, a comfortable liar, an impeached president, a misogynist, and a non-leader who doesn't care about anyone but the top 1%...which excludes over 300M Americans," she wrote. "And on the other hand, we have HER, Kamala Harris, a proven leader, a knowledgeable, lifelong civil servant for the people, and a compassionate human being with the strength to lead and navigate our complex government who puts the needs of all Americans first. A candidate with a detailed plan to take us forward." "So, take a hard look at what's on the table. If you don't exercise your power, you forfeit your right to complain or have an opinion. VOTE TODAY AND LET’S GO FORWARD!"

© Instagram Lady Gaga The songstress posted a selfie with her 'I Voted' sticker, writing, "I voted! Let's do this!" It is safe to assume that Gaga voted for Harris, as she appeared at her final rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night.