Celebrities that look so much alike they could be twins

The resemblance between Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard is so uncanny that even Bryce’s father, director Ron Howard, once mistook Jessica for his daughter. Jessica recalled the moment at an Apple Store, saying, "I was walking by, and I saw Ron Howard. He turned to someone and said, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike." Bryce confirmed the story, saying her dad "was, like, shook. He really was." The two redheads could easily pass for twins.