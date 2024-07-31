Celebrities that look so much alike they could be twins

In Hollywood, it’s not uncommon to come across celebrities who bear an uncanny resemblance to each other. From Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood to Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, these stars often leave fans doing a double-take. HELLO! takes a closer look at some of the most striking celebrity lookalikes yet.
Amy Adams & Isla Fisher
The Nocturnal Animals co-stars are well aware of their doppelgänger status. Isla Fisher once revealed on NBC's Today show that she cheekily pasted Amy Adams’ face over hers for her family's holiday card, fooling everyone with their likeness. The two actresses share not only similar features but also a sense of humor about their resemblance.
Margot Robbie & Jaime Pressly
Jaime Pressly, known for her role in My Name Is Earl, has often been mistaken for the Barbie star, Margot Robbie. In 2022, Jaime told Us Weekly, "The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie. It happens all the time." With their strikingly similar looks, it's easy to see why people might confuse the two.
Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard
The resemblance between Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard is so uncanny that even Bryce’s father, director Ron Howard, once mistook Jessica for his daughter. Jessica recalled the moment at an Apple Store, saying, "I was walking by, and I saw Ron Howard. He turned to someone and said, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike." Bryce confirmed the story, saying her dad "was, like, shook. He really was." The two redheads could easily pass for twins.
Reese Witherspoon & Carrie Underwood
Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood share more than just blonde locks. When a fan mistook Reese for Carrie, the Legally Blonde star took to Twitter to share her amusement, writing, "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood, you officially made my day." Carrie responded, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!" The mutual admiration between these two talented blondes is heartwarming.
Daniel Radcliffe & Elijah Wood
Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood are often mistaken for each other, despite their differing heights. In a joint interview with Empire magazine, Daniel noted, "Though we are both short, pale, blue-eyed, and brown-haired, I would say we don't actually look alike. But the idea of us is exactly the same." Daniel even signed an autograph as Elijah while in Japan, adding, "I am not Elijah Wood, signed Daniel Radcliffe," hoping someone would translate it for the fan later.
McKenna Grace & Kiernan Shipka
You’re not seeing double! The talented McKenna Grace, known for her role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, looks remarkably like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka. The resemblance became even more noticeable after Grace portrayed a younger version of Shipka’s character Sabrina on the Netflix series. Writer Jamie Jirak once tweeted a collage of Grace’s younger-version roles, including her as Sabrina, and wrote, "I think about this a lot." Grace responded with a crying-laughing emoji, "Same."
Leighton Meester & Minka Kelly
Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly share such a striking resemblance that they were cast as roommates in the 2011 thriller The Roommate, playing off their similar appearances in a dramatic storyline.
Ke$ha & Blake Lively
It’s hard not to see the resemblance between singer Ke$ha and actress Blake Lively. With their long blonde hair and striking features, they could easily be mistaken for long-lost relatives.
Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan
These two actors share more than just rugged good looks. Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan often sport similar styles, making them look even more alike.
Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry
Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry have had fun with their lookalike status. In Katy's music video for "Not the End of the World," Zooey plays Katy's doppelgänger, even getting abducted by aliens who mistake her for the pop star.
Elizabeth Banks & Rachel McAdams
Canadian beauty Rachel McAdams and American actress Elizabeth Banks share strikingly similar blue eyes, dazzling smiles, and, when Rachel is blonde, similar hair. Their resemblance is undeniable.
Jennifer Garner & Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank has often been mistaken for Jennifer Garner, even insisting she isn't Jennifer when fans approach her on the street. Their similar facial features and strong jawlines make them easy to confuse.
Rachel Sennott & Emmy Rossum
Actresses Rachel Sennott and Emmy Rossum could easily be mistaken for sisters. From their gorgeous curly hair to their similar facial features, the resemblance is uncanny.
Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anne Hathaway
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anne Hathaway could pass for twins, especially when they both sport bangs. Since Daisy's rise to fame with Normal People, comparisons to the Oscar-winning Anne have been frequent and deserved.
Selena Gomez & Rachel Bilson
The pop star Selena Gomez and actress Rachel Bilson share more than just their petite frames. Their similar facial features have often led fans to compare them, suggesting Selena could have had a starring role in The O.C.
Keira Knightley & Natalie Portman
It’s no surprise that Keira Knightley was cast as a Natalie Portman’s younger self in the first Star Wars movie. The two brunette actresses have beautiful brown eyes and delicate, elfish facial features. "Natalie Portman I get a lot, and I get chased through airports," said Keira on being mistaken for her doppelgänger. "I feel quite sorry for her because she must get chased a lot because it's happened like five times where someone's been like, ‘Natalie! Natalie! Natalie!' And I'll sign and take a picture as Natalie.
Sarah Gadon & Lili Reinhart
Canadian actress Sarah Gadon and Riverdale's Lili Reinhart could pass for sisters! The blond beauties also share a love of dance. Lili trained for 10 years while Toronto native Sarah studied dance with the National Ballet School.Photo © Getty