George Clooney encourages men to think of their kids in new powerful message

George Clooney encouraged men to think of their kids in the polling booth in his latest ad campaign supporting Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US election on November 5.

The ad, released on Wednesday, was paid for by the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good, and is aimed at Christian men in particular.

It follows a group of men walking into the polling booth on election day, with one saying, "Come on boys, let's make America great again".

George Clooney Reminds Us - Remember Who We Love The Most When We Vote

As George narrates the ad, he urges, "Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it will impact the people you care about the most."

The man in the polling booth is still deciding how to vote when his young daughter calls out to him, forcing him to think again about his choice. Another man looks thoughtfully at a picture of his children on his phone, before casting his vote.

George pipes up, "Remember, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know," as the first man places his vote for Kamala Harris. As they leave the polling booth, his friend asks, "Do your patriotic duty?"; the first man replies, "You bet I did, brother".

© Gotham The actor narrates the latest ad campaign for Vote Common Good

The Oscar-winning actor closes the ad by reminding voters, "What happens in the booth stays in the booth."

The new campaign is aimed at Christian men, asking them to put aside pressure from their friends, community or church to vote for the good of their family.

The organization's executive director, Doug Pagitt, said that after traveling the country and meeting "men all over who have a higher calling for their vote than just what their political party or friends demand of them", they began this campaign to make a difference on election day.

© Pool George is a lifelong Democrat

"We know they'll think about who they love the most when they vote and not just what their political party or religious community tells them to do."

"We know men all over this country will vote for Kamala Harris because it's not only good for the country but benefits those they love the most," he said.

George has been vocal about his support for the Democratic nominee and has been a major fundraiser for the party for decades.

© Getty The father of two has held fundraisers for the Democratic party every election year since 2008

After he wrote an op-ed urging President Joe Biden to bow out of the race in July, George thanked him for "saving democracy" when he stepped aside to allow Kamala to win the presidential nomination.

The father of two is not the only iconic actor enlisted by Vote Common Good for the campaign; his longtime friend, Julia Roberts, appeared in an ad for the group earlier this week, this time appealing to Christian women and urging them to vote for Kamala in the "one place in America where women still have a right to choose".

© MICHAEL TRAN Julia Roberts also starred in the ad campaign, urging Christian women to think about their vote

Julia encourages Christian women to put aside how their husbands may want them to vote or how their church and community may influence them and focus on the greater good.

The ad campaign comes as Vote Common Good has led a grassroots movement to help voters understand that "it's okay for them to let concern for the common good, and not allegiance to a political party, determine how they vote", their statement read.