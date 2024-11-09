Ella Bleu Travolta reveals rare details of grieving beloved mother Kelly Preston

Ella Bleu Travolta has released her first EP Colors Of Love, and spoke movingly about how the writing process allowed her to grieve her late mother, Kelly Preston.

"It's different for each person going through loss, but for me personally, it was just this pure message that I wanted to give to my mom," the daughter of John Travolta said of the track "Little Bird".

Watch her interview below:

Watch as Ella Bleu Travolta reveals rare details of grieving her beloved mother

She added: "Even though there can be so much support from everyone, it can also sometimes get in the way of how you truly feel and how you want to communicate those last words to that person."

Speaking on The Today Show on Friday November 8, she added that it had been "something that I had wanted to communicate and had been thinking about for many years".

© ` Ella Bleu Travolta is seen on November 08, 2024

Ella, 24, grew up in her parents' home in Clearwater, Florida, and was John and Kelly's second child; they were also parents to son Jett, who died in January 2009, and Benjamin, 13.

Kelly died aged 57 on July 12, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

© Michael Caulfield Kelly, Ella Bleu and John Travolta arrive at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' "Old Dogs" in 2009

In 2022, Ella released her first singles, "Dizzy" and "No thank you," and most recently, she released "Little Bird," the music video for which featured beautiful home video footage of Kelly.

"A lot of it I hadn't seen so it was really, really nostalgic and really beautiful," she added, speaking of the footage which she received from friends and family.

"There was a lot of crying – happy tears – and I wanted it to be a celebration of her life because all those best, most happy moments… that's how I remember her."

© Instagram Photo shared by John Travolta on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day 2024 of his late wife Kelly with their kids Ella and Benjamin during a bake sale

Ella has credited her father for encouraging her to follow her passion for music – and even revealed she would love to collaborate with him on a "Christmas duet".

John, 70, starred in the 1970s musical films Grease and Saturday Night Fever.

"He's amazing and he's so protective because he's been in this industry forever," she shared when asked how he had helped her.