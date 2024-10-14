John Travolta's teenage son Ben steals the show in new video following difficult time in family life

John Travolta is incredibly proud of his children and their resilience and is encouraging them to follow their dreams and passions.

While his oldest daughter Ella, 24, is building a music career, his teenage son Ben, 13, is showing some impressive sporting abilities.

As well as gymnastics, Ben is a keen skier and at the start of the week, John took to Instagram to share a montage of his son's latest ski skills.

VIDEO: John Travolta's son Ben showcases his skiing skills

In the clip, Ben fearlessly skied down some steep slopes. John wrote in the caption: "Ben’s summer snow ski adventures in the southern hemisphere!"

The Grease star's family have had a tough time over the past few decades, and most recently they marked Kelly Preston's birthday on October 13.

John Travolta's son Ben is growing up fast!

The late actress passed away from breast cancer in 2020 and both John and Ella took to Instagram to pay tribute to her. "Happy birthday Kelly, we love you," John wrote, alongside a photo of his late life.

Ella, meanwhile, shared a beautiful photo of her mom, and wrote: "Happy Birthday, mama. I love you."

John and Ella had been staying in New York City just before Kelly's birthday, and were pictured stepping out of their hotel over the weekend.

The family have a $10 million property in Ocala, Florida, which was right in the path of Hurricane Milton, which swept across Florida on October 10. Neither John or Ella have spoken out about it or whether it the hurricane impacted their home directly, but it will nonetheless have been a stressful time for them all.

John Travolta and his children Ella and Benjamin have gone through a difficult time

John is incredibly protective of his children and has been helping Ella with her music career. He is also a producer on Ella's long-awaited EP, Colors of Love, and the 24-year-old recently opened up about working with her dad.

While recently appearing on Australian morning TV show Sunrise, she said of the idea of a collaboration: "I think that would be a lot of fun! I grew up always singing and dancing with my dad and my family."

© Gisela Schober John Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston and their children

Ella pays tribute to her mom on her EP with a special song, Little Bird. During a chat with People, she said the song was "about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person."

She continued: "It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom's passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general. So that's sort of where I was on this, and that then completed the EP and it felt really good."