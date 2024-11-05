John Travolta's daughter Ella announces long-awaited news while showcasing new looks

John Travolta's only daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, is finally making good on her promise of sharing a larger body of musical work with fans this year.

The 24-year-old took to her social media with a new black and white photo in which she appears multiple times in a variety of different looks, mostly playing around with black lace bustier tops and suit silhouettes.

She shared alongside the snap, which highlighted the quirkier sides to her personality, that she would be releasing her very first EP this week, titled Colors of Love.

"Full EP with 2 new songs out this Friday," Ella captioned it. So far, the singer-songwriter has released five tracks, with three of those coming just in the past few months.

After releasing debut single "Dizzy" in 2022, she followed it up with "No thank you" the same year. In September, she released "Little Bird," which she has said was inspired by her late mom Kelly Preston and followed it up with "Lost in Your World" last month.

Of "Little Bird," she wrote at the time: "'Little bird' is a song about a beautiful time in my life. I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written over night. This song is about the celebration of life."

Ella stated in an interview with People that her famous dad, 70, was definitely to thank for inspiring her to make and record music.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, I had a bunch of little voice notes on my phone of snippets of songs that I came up with or melodies. I play ukulele, and I write a lot on ukulele, so little ukulele songs [too]," she explained.

After penning a few songs, Ella decided that it was time to show them to someone, and chose her dad. "He was like, 'Oh, wow, you should really finish these. You should finish these songs, and then, you could record demos of them or something.'"

She continued: "So I was like, 'Okay, well, I'll do that.' So then, I just started finishing songs. It was just this gradient of how everything came up. But that was definitely a huge part of me wanting to really get into it even more, was just my dad."

Once she started writing more and gaining more confidence in her material, she remembered being more open about sharing her music with other members of the family, including her 13-year-old younger brother Benjamin.

"I'll hear him humming it later," she says of the teen's response to her songs. "They're so supportive and definitely a huge part of if I'm ever like, 'Okay, do I like this song? I always have them to get their opinions. And I value that a lot."

Ella also explained that when she wanted advice about life in the spotlight and the entertainment industry, she always turned to John. "I run things by him a lot."

"He's a complete role model for me and one of the biggest things also that he does is he'll give me advice. The best advice that I've gotten obviously is from him, but he also really leaves it up to me, which I really appreciate. He very much so trusts me and my instincts."