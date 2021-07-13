John Travolta and his family mark first anniversary since wife Kelly Preston's death The actress passed away after battling breast cancer

John Travolta and his children have reached a heartbreaking milestone. Monday marked the first anniversary since his wife Kelly Preston's death after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

The family decided to spend the day privately with neither John nor his daughter Ella Bleu posting on social media.

John, 67, has endured an incredibly difficult 12 months since the passing of his beloved wife – but he has excelled in his role as a single parent to Ella and her younger brother, ten-year-old Benjamin.

Just last month, 21-year-old Ella shared a poignant public message to her dad in honour of Father's Day, writing: "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make every day better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around.

John has been raising Ella and Benjamin as a single parent

"I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday. Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there."

Actress Kelly was only 57 when she died. In a statement at the time, her devastated husband said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

Jett Travolta tragically passed away in 2009 aged just 16

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

John and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together. Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16. He had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. He was also on the autistic spectrum. Jett died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

