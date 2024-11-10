Chip Gaines dreading big day ahead in personal life: 'I feel conflicted'

Chip Gaines recently opened up about his anticipation concerning a milestone day coming up in his personal life - his 50th birthday.

The Fixer Upper star - who is married to Joanna Gaines - appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show at the end of October, where he discussed his concerns about the significance of approaching another decade of his life.

Drew - who turns 50 in February - told the dad-of-five she was looking forward to the new chapter in her life, to which he replied: "Okay, I feel the opposite."

He went on to explain: "I guess in my, in my mind's eye, Peter Pan never turned 50. You know what I mean? When you've got this Peter Pan syndrome and you've always evaluated yourself through a, like a childlike lens, then it's just like, how does that sort of coexist with a 50 year old reality? I don't know. I'm just, I feel sort of like conflicted."

© Roy Rochlin Chip Gaines isn't looking forward to turning 50

Ending on a more positive note, he added: "Now I will say, you know, I just am madly in love with my five beautiful kids, madly in love with Jo."

Joanna and Chip have been married for 21 years and celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 31.

© Instagram Chip admitted he felt like Peter Pan

Joanna took to Instagram to mark the special day, writing: "Twenty One Years. You've always had a way of taking a thought or a quiet dream I've tucked away, and helped me step into it and make it a reality. What a journey, a wild and crazy (yet somehow peaceful) ride. So grateful to God for this life we get to share together." She accompanied the post with two photos of them in New York City taken 21 years apart, and added: "NYC 2024 - NYC 2003 @chipgaines."

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media Chip and Joanna Gaines have been married for 21 years

It's been a busy year for milestone birthdays in the family, as the couple's oldest daughter Ella turned 18 in October.

The teenager was treated to a big pile of presents to wake up to at the family home, and Joanna shared footage of the house decorated in Ella's honor on social media.

© Photo: Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines' children at home in Waco

In the caption, the proud mom wrote: "One more sleep til our Ella is 18! My how time flies," alongside a tearful eyes emoji. Joanna and her husband Chip are proud parents to five children.

Along with Ella, they also share Drake, 19 - who in his sophomore year of college at Baylor University - as well as Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and Crew, six.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip are raising their children out of the spotlight

Joanna and Chip rarely share photos of their children on social media but over the years, they have given insights into their life away from the spotlight, and what kind of parents they are.

Back in 2018, during a chat with People, Chip admitted he can be strict, while Joanna is more laid back than she thought she would be.

Chip said: "I grew up in an environment that was pretty much 'back by dark' — [my parents] didn't generally know what we were doing, and it was all good, clean fun. So I thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna be a wild parent.' And when I got to be a parent, I don't know what it is about it… I feel a little bit like a drill sergeant sometimes. Some elements of my personality, as a parent, I'm not real crazy about."

Joanna added: "It's funny, I'm a little more laid back than I thought I'd be. [There are] certain things that I really care about, but I think the funny part, with Chip, is just the video games, the TV. That’s where he kinda gets a little strict. It's, 'You go play outside.'"