Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff breaks silence on hospitalization reports

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has broken her silence on hospitalization rumors following Harris’s recent loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

The 25-year-old artist and fashion designer, known for her bold presence both on and off the runway, addressed the speculation directly on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“I’m just gonna go out and say it,” Ella began in her message. “There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true.”

She then added a pointed remark for those behind the gossip, writing, “...There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry.”

She continued by opening up about her journey with mental health, sharing, “I’ve dealt with mental health struggles my whole life, and I’m not ashamed of it.”

© Instagram Ella Emhoff takes to social media

Ella’s mother, film producer Kerstin Emhoff, also came to her daughter’s defense on social media. Addressing the rumors on X (formerly Twitter), Kerstin dismissed them as “MAGA bs,” firmly standing by her daughter’s side.

“Leave my kids alone!!! Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom!” she posted. “Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for. It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break our family down.”

© Andrew Harnik Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Ella Emhoff react after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election

Ella’s public clapback came shortly after she was seen visibly emotional at Harris’s concession speech at Howard University.

Her tears were captured on camera, sparking speculation about her reaction to her stepmom’s loss. Just one day later, Ella took to Instagram again to share her feelings, describing the moment as raw and painful.

© Andrew Harnik Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff react after Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election

“Truly no words. We are all gonna get through this. It just f—king hurts like a b—h right now, and that’s OK,” she wrote, offering a glimpse into her genuine emotions.

Despite the setback, Ella encouraged her followers to stay hopeful and support one another, writing, “The fight doesn’t stop now.” She urged her community to check in on loved ones and stay focused on positive change, emphasizing the importance of resilience.

As a vocal supporter of Kamala’s campaign, Ella has been a visible presence at key political events, including the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August.

© Taylor Hill Ella Emhoff is known for her incredible style

Her journey has often been in the public eye, from her unconventional style on the catwalk to her support of progressive causes, and she’s built a following for her authenticity and willingness to be vulnerable.

Ella, who studied fine arts and is carving out a career as a fashion designer, remains close with her family.

She is the daughter of Douglas Emhoff, the Second Gentleman, and his former wife, Kerstin, who were married from 1992 to 2008 before Doug married Harris in 2014. Ella and her brother, Cole, share a strong bond with their dad and Kamala, often seen together at significant family and political events.