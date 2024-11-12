Angelina Jolie dealt new blow in legal battle with ex Brad Pitt as trial nears

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's lengthy and contentious battle over their divorce isn't coming to an end any time soon.

Though the former couple initially split in 2016 after tying the knot in 2014 — they started dating in 2005 — they have yet to finalize their divorce, and are instead still in the middle of a bifurcated divorce, meaning that their marriage has been dissolved and they are legally single, but other aspects of their divorce are still up for dispute.

At the center of their ongoing legal battle is their French vineyard and estate, Château Miraval, where they married and where their twins Vivienne and Knox were born, specifically the F1 actor's challenge of his ex-wife's sale of her stake in it.

It was bought for $28.4 million, and they began selling their own rosé five years later, under the guidance of the Perrin winemaking family.

They have been at odds over the property since 2021, when Angelina sold the holding company in control of her 50% share of the winery (Nouvel) for $67 million (to Stoli), and Brad, who still owns his half, subsequently sued her over the decision, claiming she was aiming to inflict harm on him amid their divorce.

Now, though the Maria actress has been trying to end their dispute, her recent motions to aid its dismissal have been thrown out by a Los Angeles judge, giving Brad a legal win, and meaning they will move forwards with going to trial.

© Getty The Château in 2008

Per People, court documents were filed November 8. At the root of Brad's claims against Angelina is the argument that they had a written agreement from 2013 that would give each other the right of first refusal before attempting to sell their respective stakes of the property and business, which he claims his ex-wife failed to do.

Brad still spends time in the estate, and it was most recently the site of a photoshoot for GQ. He along with his longtime friend, frequent collaborator, and Wolfs co-star George Clooney appeared in a new story for the outlet in August, un honor of their new film's release at the Venice Film Festival, and the shoot was photographed in Miraval.

© MICHEL GANGNE Brad has since continued to use the property and has expanded it

George and his wife Amal Clooney have spent their summer between Provence and Lake Como — they own estates in both jet-set destinations — and he is even quoted as saying: "Literally, I just drove from my house."

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock The actor has been in a relationship with Inés de Ramón for close to two years

The feature also describes the nearly 200-year-old buildings Miraval comprises, a chapel, a "summer kitchen" overlooking the vineyard and the lake, which Brad recently "enlarged," plus, a sweet cameo from George and Amal's seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, who were reportedly enthralled with the many animals Brad has throughout the property.

© Joy Malone He is reportedly estranged from most if not all of his kids

Brad and Angelina share six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who just turned 16.

Many of the kids have long been rumored to be estranged from their father, and several have moved to drop his last name from their own.