Gavin Rossdale's kids react to his bold red carpet outing with girlfriend Xhoana

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend Xhoana X's romance is going strong, and his kids couldn't be happier for him.

After celebrating their first anniversary earlier this year, the couple recently stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance, walking hand in hand at the MTV Europe Music Awards over the weekend.

And though in their year together the Bush frontman, 58, has shied away from sharing many details about his relationship with the Albanian singer, 40, he made a sweet exception after their latest outing.

Gavin took to Instagram on Monday and shared a photo of him and Xhoana on the red carpet. For the event, Xhoana wore a Bao Tranchi look, a mesh dress full of rips and cutouts styled with black leather gloves and heeled boots, while Gavin coordinated with her wearing a sheer black t-shirt paired with black trousers.

"Had a brilliant weekend in Manchester for the @mtvema," the London-native wrote in his caption, adding: "It was so good to play the show and the awards were a blast. Ran into some great people. Love being back home."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first his daughter Daisy Lowe, who he shares with ex Pearl Lowe, endearingly wrote: "Oh you both look SO GORGEOUS. I hope you had the best time," along a string of fire emojis.

Others followed suit with: "Looks like you had an amazing time! Love seeing you and Xhoana so happy together!" and: "Looking amazing as always," as well as: "They look cute together," plus another added: "OMG! Such amazing photos."

© Getty Gavin and Xhoana at the MTV EMAs

In addition to Daisy, 35, who is a mom to daughter Ivy, one, Gavin also shares three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 18, and Apollo, ten. The former couple were married from 2002 to 2016.

© Getty The couple have been dating for over a year

Though Gavin and Xhoana started dating in August of last year, it wasn't until March of this year that he confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram.

© Instagram The rockstar has four kids

Shortly after her milestone 40th birthday in February, he took to the app and shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together, and wrote: "Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here's to a year filled with magic for you."

© Instagram Gavin and Xhoana celebrated their first anniversary in August

They went on to make their first major public appearance together the following month at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Gavin, sharing another photo of them dressed up for the event, wrote: "Fun night in Hollywood for the @iheartradio awards! Saw some good friends. Watched some Excellent Performances."

Gavin splits his time between London, where he's originally from, and Los Angeles, while his sons split their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma, where their stepdad Blake Shelton has a ranch. Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021 at the ranch, after meeting on The Voice in 2014 and starting to date the following year.