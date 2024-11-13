Calista Flockhart turns 60: inside her enduring marriage with Harrison Ford and special bond with son Liam

Calista Flockhart is a superwoman: she shot to fame in Ally McBeal as the titular Boston lawyer, captured the heart of Hollywood icon Harrison Ford, and devoted years to raising her son, Liam.

Calista and Harrison, despite their 22-year age difference, are still going strong and never fail to show their support for each other. The two have built a sweet partnership over the years based on respect and patience, and are also proud parents to the now 23-year-old Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

As she celebrates her 60th birthday, join HELLO! as we explore Calista and Harrison's sweet love story and delve into her relationship with their son, Liam.

22 years of devotion

© Getty Images The couple met in 2002 at the Golden Globes

The pair first met at the 2002 Golden Globes, where Calista was nominated for her role in Ally McBeal, and Harrison was set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. The Star Wars actor was still married to his second wife, Melissa Mathison, at the time, although they had separated.

After their first date, which was third-wheeled by her co-star, James Marsden, the couple began dating and made their red carpet debut in September 2002. The happy couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2009 and married a year later in New Mexico.

Their 22-year age gap wasn't an issue for Calista, as she told Hello! in 2003. "It doesn't faze me," she said. "Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me.' It doesn't factor into our relationship at all." They kept their love largely under wraps throughout the years, apart from the occasional red carpet appearance or family outing with their son, Liam.

Harrison never forgets his wife's hard work and support, giving her credit at every turn. "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I'm grateful," he said at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. "I love you too," he told Calista directly. "You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."

Calista the supermom

© Sandy Huffaker Calista adopted Liam in 2001

The actress adopted her son, Liam, in 2001 while filming the final season of Ally McBeal. "I am overjoyed that I have been blessed with a beautiful and healthy son," she said in a statement. "I'm completely enchanted and awe-struck."

When Harrison came into the picture, he did not expect to welcome another child into his life (he is already the father of four kids from his previous marriages). "I think Liam was about 6 or 8 months old when I met him and Calista. We have been together ever since," he told Parade in 2010. The 82-year-old officially adopted Liam in 2010 after his wedding to Calista.

The mother of one took a break from acting to raise her son, telling the Los Angeles Times that she wanted to spend as much time as possible with Liam.

© Albert L. Ortega Harrison officially adopted Liam when he married Calista in 2001

"With a child, I just don't want to give up that much time," she said. "I feel really fortunate that I'm able to make my own decisions about how much I'm going to work. It's an amazing place to be, and I'm kind of surprised I'm there. I'm in a place in my life where I'm just really happy."

Harrison has never failed to gush about his wife and her devotion to their son, telling Reader's Digest in 2008 that she was "the best [mother] in the world".

"She's a mother by choice- she adopted Liam before we met, as a single parent, which is an awesome responsibility to take," he told the publication. "She's devoted herself to Liam and has done a really wonderful job raising him. I'm happy to now have a part of the job."

The road ahead

© Getty Calista returned to acting in 2023 after taking time off to raise Liam

After taking time away from acting to raise Liam (apart from roles in Brothers & Sisters from 2006 to 2011 and Supergirl more recently), Calista returned to the industry in 2023, with Harrison supporting her every step of the way.

"She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years," he told People, adding that she is "enjoying going back to work".

"I'm hoping we will find [a project] to do together…but we haven't found one yet," he said.

As for how the sweet family spend their time off-screen, the Indiana Jones star shared their routine with Parade. "On the weekends, I do whatever Calista and Liam want to do," he told the publication. "We'll take a couple of hours on Sunday morning to go motorcycle riding or go for a hike. I just made a birdhouse with my son."