Today Show thrown into chaos amid attempt to celebrate Craig Melvin news

The stars of Today have plenty to celebrate as Craig Melvin was announced to fill Hoda Kotb's position as Savannah Guthrie's co-anchor. The nation has speculated who would fill the highly-coveted role on NBC's flagship morning show since Hoda announced she would be stepping down on September 26.

Craig Melvin will take over from Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie's co-anchor

But as the Today team tried to celebrate Craig's new role, things certainly went awry. The team decided to toast his success in the studio, although it turned out that the only drink he enjoys is bourbon.

WATCH: Today Show celebrations for Craig Melvin go wrong in the most hilarious way

Needless to say, bourbon isn't to everyone's taste. As everyone clinked their glasses, Savannah said: "We love you Craig, I'll take a sip for you."

Immediately after sipping, Hoda, Savannah, Sheinelle and Jenna all turned from the camera with winces on their faces as they all made it clear they didn't enjoy it. Meanwhile, Craig sipped the hard spirit like it was water and couldn't help but laugh as his colleagues put their glasses down, unwilling to see the rest of the beverage through.

"Awful!" Jenna could be heard exclaiming, which Savannah echoed.

Meanwhile, Carson Daly had no issues sipping his drink without complaint.

Craig was surrounded by his fellow Today show hosts as the news broke

Craig will take up the leading role on the show on January 13, with Hoda leaving the show on January 10. Needless to say, his coworkers were ecstatic with the announcement.

Hoda gushed that Craig was "literally made for this job," telling him: "You have all the things this job needs."

"You are the right person for it," she added.

© NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Hoda Kotb will be working for NBC in an unknown capacity

Savannah described Craig's appointment as "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made."

Craig responded that Hoda had helped "save" the show, after she filled the role in 2018, replacing Matt Lauer who faced misconduct accusations.

© NBC Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

"It means a lot to inherit this from you," he told her.

Meanwhile, Jenna announced that no one would replace Hoda in hosting their fourth hour show.

© NBC Still from the November 14 installment of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna in which hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager announced it would be changing to Today with Jenna & Friends after the former's upcoming departure

The 60-year-old officially joined NBC in 1998, and had been working on Today for 17 years.

Hoda's decision to leave follows her 60th birthday, as she reflected on her family life with daughters Hope and Haley as they grow up.

© NBC Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she told her colleagues as she broke news of her exit. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

Hoda has hinted that she will continue to work with NBC in an unspecified role.