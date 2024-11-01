Today Show shares 'big announcement' about beloved family member — They are 'so loved'

Fans of the Today Show would have been delighted as the team shared huge personal news about a "beloved family member" of the show, taking time out of their usual segments in order to celebrate with viewers.

Over the past few months, the anchors have shared a number of big announcements, from Sheinelle Jones' book to Hoda Kotb's exit from the show after 17 years. The latest declaration was full of joy, as the whole cast beamed with happiness throughout.

During the 3rd Hour, Dylan Dreyer interrupted a segment about the NFL in order to congratulate senior producer Allie Markowitz.

"We have a big announcement to share this morning," she said, to applause from Craig Melvin and Sheinelle. "One of our beloved family members here at the 3rd Hour just welcomed a baby boy."

"Our senior producer Allie Markowitz and her husband Jeff announced the arrival of Asher Drew Strauss, he was born Tuesday, weighing seven pounds and 14 ounces," she continued, with the little one being born on October 29, 2024 at 1:23pm ET, according to a special slide dedicated to the newborn.

The team shared a number of photos of the little one, with Dylan reassuring viewers that "Baby Asher is happy and healthy and already loving all those little snuggly cuddles."

"Allie says he's already been watching our show for a few days now, so she's already turned him into a fan," she added.

Craig chimed in: "Oh great, starting him off early."

They then showed off pictures of the newborn dressed in a blue and gray woolen costume especially for Halloween, with Dylan telling viewers: "Look at this dress up for halloween, the first halloween dressing him up as an adorable little doggy."

Sheinelle joked: "You never know with baby costumes. Bunny, doggy, there's ears."

According to LinkedIn, Allie has worked with NBC News for over 11 years, making her a beloved member of the Today team, so it's no wonder the anchors took a moment out of the show to share their joy for her.

Craig then gave fans an insight into the senior producer's difficult labor journey, as he teased: "Let me tell you when that kid grows up and finds out how much time mommy spent in labor, he's going to fall right in line."

Sheinelle added that Allie was in labor for "a couple days there," before adding that baby Asher is "so loved."