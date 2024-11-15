Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Male TV anchor's surprising salaries revealed as Craig Melvin replaces Hoda Kotb on Today
Digital Cover celebrities© Bravo

Craig will take over as co-anchor on Today in January 2025

Faye James
Senior Editor
3 minutes ago
As Hoda Kotb plans her exit from Today after almost two decades at the beloved morning show, her replacement, Craig Melvin, is likely to see a few more zeros in his paycheck.

The news of Craig's new role was announced on November 14, with the journalist telling the Today audience he is "beyond excited and grateful" for the opportunity. "I've enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest in a long line of blessings," he said on air. 

Hoda couldn't be more excited for the newest anchor, telling him, "You have all the things this job needs. You are the right person for it." After the 60-year-old gushed that he was "literally made for this job," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie chimed in, agreeing that he is "talented, wonderful, hardworking". 

As Craig fills Hoda's shoes in his newest role, set to begin on January 11, 2025, he is likely to get a huge salary boost, placing him in the ranks of TV's highest-paid male anchors, amongst the likes of Anderson Cooper and Michael Strahan. Join HELLO! as we discover who takes the prize of the highest-paid male TV anchor. 

Hoda Kotb reacts as Craig Melvin is announced as her Today Show replacement
The usual Third Hour team - Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer © NBC

Craig Melvin - $3 million

While Craig's new salary has yet to be announced, he currently makes around $3 million annually, according to Parade

However, his income will likely double when he takes over Hoda's role on the show, as she was bringing in $7 million annually when she took over as co-anchor in 2018.

David Muir speaks onstage at the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City.© Getty Images

David Muir - $8 million

David Muir of ABC rakes in a reported $8 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. 

The journalist anchors World News Tonight and has also worked on 20/20 and ABC special event coverage.

Lester Holt© NBC

Lester Holt - $10 million

Lester Holt, the anchor of NBC's Nightly News and Dateline NBC, reportedly earns around $10 million per year, according to The US Sun

He also works as the managing editor for the NBC Nightly News and has been with the network since 2000.

Anderson Cooper attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City© Getty Images

Anderson Cooper - $12 million

Anderson Cooper, the star host of CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, makes a reported $12 million a year, according to The Wrap.

Aside from his own show, Anderson has also been a fixture for CNN's New Year's Eve special broadcast from Times Square in NYC since 2002, bringing in viewers with his antics with co-host Andy Cohen.

George Stephanopoulos in the GMA studios © Paula Lobo,getty

George Stephanopoulos - $15 million

The co-anchor of ABC's Good Morning America and the host of This Week with George Stephanopoulos brings in a whopping $15 million a year, according to The Wrap.

He signed a four-year deal with ABC in 2019, worth a reported $65 million; George also worked as a senior advisor to former president Bill Clinton and has worked as a news correspondent and anchor since 2002. 

THE $100,000 PYRAMID - "Ana Gasteyer vs Dan Bucatinsky and Utkarsh Ambudkar vs Fortune Feimster" - This week on "The $100,000 Pyramid," Ana Gasteyer (ABC's "Suburgatory") and Dan Bucatinsky (ABC's "Scandal") battle for their spot in the winner's circle; later, actor Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur") and comedian Fortune Feimster face off. On ABC MICHAEL STRAHAN© Getty Images

Michael Strahan - $20 million

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan makes a whopping $20 million annually as the show's co-anchor, combined with his analyst role on Fox NFL Sunday, according to the International Business Times

The former NFL player also hosts ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid to add to his income.

