Male TV anchor's surprising salaries revealed as Craig Melvin replaces Hoda Kotb on Today

As Hoda Kotb plans her exit from Today after almost two decades at the beloved morning show, her replacement, Craig Melvin, is likely to see a few more zeros in his paycheck.

The news of Craig's new role was announced on November 14, with the journalist telling the Today audience he is "beyond excited and grateful" for the opportunity. "I've enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest in a long line of blessings," he said on air.

Hoda couldn't be more excited for the newest anchor, telling him, "You have all the things this job needs. You are the right person for it." After the 60-year-old gushed that he was "literally made for this job," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie chimed in, agreeing that he is "talented, wonderful, hardworking".

As Craig fills Hoda's shoes in his newest role, set to begin on January 11, 2025, he is likely to get a huge salary boost, placing him in the ranks of TV's highest-paid male anchors, amongst the likes of Anderson Cooper and Michael Strahan. Join HELLO! as we discover who takes the prize of the highest-paid male TV anchor.

Hoda Kotb reacts as Craig Melvin is announced as her Today Show replacement

© NBC Craig Melvin - $3 million While Craig's new salary has yet to be announced, he currently makes around $3 million annually, according to Parade. However, his income will likely double when he takes over Hoda's role on the show, as she was bringing in $7 million annually when she took over as co-anchor in 2018.



© Getty Images David Muir - $8 million David Muir of ABC rakes in a reported $8 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. ​The journalist anchors World News Tonight and has also worked on 20/20 and ABC special event coverage.



© NBC Lester Holt - $10 million Lester Holt, the anchor of NBC's Nightly News and Dateline NBC, reportedly earns around $10 million per year, according to The US Sun. He also works as the managing editor for the NBC Nightly News and has been with the network since 2000.



© Getty Images Anderson Cooper - $12 million Anderson Cooper, the star host of CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, makes a reported $12 million a year, according to The Wrap. Aside from his own show, Anderson has also been a fixture for CNN's New Year's Eve special broadcast from Times Square in NYC since 2002, bringing in viewers with his antics with co-host Andy Cohen.

© Paula Lobo,getty George Stephanopoulos - $15 million The co-anchor of ABC's Good Morning America and the host of This Week with George Stephanopoulos brings in a whopping $15 million a year, according to The Wrap. He signed a four-year deal with ABC in 2019, worth a reported $65 million; George also worked as a senior advisor to former president Bill Clinton and has worked as a news correspondent and anchor since 2002.