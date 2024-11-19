Kristin Davis' heartbreak as she reveals recent loss of her father

Kristin Davis has shared the poignant news of her father Tom Atkinson’s passing, revealing her family recently came together to celebrate his extraordinary life.

The Sex and the City star took to Instagram on Monday to announce the sad loss and to pay a moving tribute to the man she described as brilliant, passionate, and deeply devoted to his family.

“My Dad passed away recently, and the family gathered for the celebration of his life that he had left detailed instructions for,” Kristin wrote, giving a glimpse into the farewell they organized in his honor.

The actress shared that the celebration, which included a jazz band, was a reflection of the man her father was—vibrant, accomplished, and beloved by many.

Kristin spoke lovingly about her father’s remarkable journey, which began in humble beginnings in North Carolina.

“He was born in a cabin on a river,” she revealed, adding that despite his modest start in life, Tom carved out a career that had a profound impact on countless people. His passion for teaching and research in psychology led him to give speeches all over the world, making a name for himself as a leader in his field.

© Instagram Kristin's dad passed away recently

“He was born to be a teacher and loved it so much. He was brilliant and bright, and people loved him,” Kristin wrote, her words brimming with pride.

While celebrating her father’s achievements, she also opened up about the challenges he faced in his later years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease—a progressive brain disorder that affects movement and coordination.

Kristin's dad Tom

“For the last decade, he lived with Parkinson’s,” Kristin shared, offering insight into the struggle her father endured.

Despite the difficulties, her post highlighted the strength and resilience he demonstrated, as well as the unwavering devotion of her mother, who became his rock during those trying times.

© TheStewartofNY Kristin shared the news via social media

“The devotion my mom gave him was incredible,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for her family’s love and the care her father received from his doctors, nurses, and home health aides.

Kristin’s heartfelt tribute also reflected on the gratitude she feels for the time they had with her father and the legacy he left behind. “I’m so grateful for the support he got and the perseverance he showed in a very real and difficult struggle,” she continued. “Thinking of our whole family and especially my Mom. We love you, Dad, and we are so grateful you lit up our lives and left us with so much.”

The actress’s touching words resonated deeply with her followers, who filled the comments section with messages of sympathy and support. Actor Jerry O’Connell was among those to offer condolences, writing, “So sorry Kristin. He must have been so proud of his baby girl. Rest In Peace King!”