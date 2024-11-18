Bee Gee star tragically dies aged 78

The music world is mourning the loss of Colin "Smiley" Petersen, the original drummer for the Bee Gees, who passed away on November 18 at the age of 78.

A key figure in the early success of the legendary group, Colin’s contributions helped define the sound that catapulted the Bee Gees to international stardom during their formative years.

Known for his work on timeless hits such as Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, and Words, Colin’s drumming became an essential ingredient in the group’s unique sound.

His artistry is immortalized on some of the Bee Gees’ most influential albums, including the critically acclaimed Bee Gees’ 1st, which solidified the group as a global sensation.

Colin is survived by his ex-wife Joanne and their sons, Jaime and Ben.

Beyond his musical career, Colin’s life was a tapestry of remarkable talent and versatility. Before joining the Bee Gees, he first captured public attention as a child actor, starring in the classic Australian film Smiley.

The role not only showcased his natural charisma but also earned him the nickname “Smiley,” which followed him throughout his life. His successful transition from acting to music cemented his place as a multi-talented artist in two demanding industries.

In recent years, Colin reconnected with fans through his involvement in The Best of the Bee Gees tribute show. A cherished figure among Bee Gees enthusiasts, he often delighted audiences with his personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories of his time with the band.

During a 2022 interview on The Strange Brew Podcast with Jason Barnard, Colin reflected on his time with the Bee Gees, offering rare insights into their collaborative process and his distinctive drumming style.

“We’d often go into the studio without a song, which gave me the chance to experiment with tempos and rhythms,” he shared. “Those tracks had a real spontaneity because we worked on them as a group. We never recorded our parts separately—it was all done together, with the orchestra coming in later.”

Though their creative sessions could sometimes be unpredictable, Colin fondly remembered the moments when inspiration struck.

“Sometimes we’d spend hours in the studio, and nothing would come together, so we’d pack up and try again another day. But when inspiration hit, we could knock out three backing tracks in one night,” he said.

Colin’s drumming was never about flashy technique but rather about creating a sound that enhanced the music. “I wasn’t the most technically skilled drummer, but I think that sometimes less is more,” he said during the interview. “When you’re limited, you have to get creative—just like Chuck Berry, who made magic with just a few chords. For me, it was always about serving the song.”

Although Colin’s tenure with the Bee Gees came to an end in the late 1960s due to creative differences, his legacy within the band’s history remains intact. His work during their early years laid the groundwork for the group’s rise to fame, paving the way for the monumental success that would follow.