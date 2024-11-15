Jim Carrey's older sister Rita has died: 'Rita always had a loving soul,' says husband

Jim Carrey's older sister Rita has died, her husband shared in an emotional statement.

Posted on Friday, Rita – a radio host and singer – died on November 14, five years after her brother died at the age of 60.

© Rita Carrey Rita Carrey

"It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14 2024," her husband Alex wrote.

"Rita and I (Alex) have been together for 16 years and we just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted. We traveled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone, even total strangers."

Alex went on to share that "Christmas was Rita’s favorite holiday" and that she has recently "started a fundraiser to help a local charity".

© Rita Carrey Rita performs on stage

On December 7 he shared that they would hold a candlelight vigil in her memory and asked for any donations in her memory be made to Gillian's Place in Ontario; Gillian's Place was one of Ontario’s first shelters and provides safe refuge and support programs in an effort to end domestic violence.

"It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita. She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman," Alex concluded, writing: "Goodbye my love, goodbye my friend, until we meet again, you really did have the time of your life."

Jim has not yet commented.

© Getty Images Jim was close to his siblings and dedicated his book to his older brother

Rita was a radio personality, and had worked for 4680Q, one of Niagara's top online radio and podcasts, as well as co-hosting The Peet & Reet Show.

In 2019 Jim also lost his brother John who died after being diagnosed with a blood condition called aplastic anemia. Jim dedicated his 2020 debut novel and New York Times best-seller Memoirs and Misinformation to John, sharing that he "wanted to let the world know I had a very special brother".

"He raised a beautiful family, and he created gorgeous, gorgeous opportunities and a beautiful aura around him and his family," he said. "He was a very dedicated father."

Jim was the youngest of four; John, sister Patricia and Rita. Born in Ontario, the family suffered homelessness, with his parents and sisters living together in a Volkswagen van while teenage Jim and his brother spent months living in a tent in Charles Daley Park.