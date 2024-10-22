Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davies and Cynthia Nixon lead the best dressed at star-studded Golden Heart Awards

The glamorous annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards lit up New York City on October 21, 2024, at the iconic Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The event drew the crème de la crème of the fashion and entertainment worlds, including Sex and the City legends Sarah Jessica Parker and her stylish co-stars. As always, the stars didn't disappoint on the red carpet, with jaw-dropping ensembles that made the night as much about fashion as it was about philanthropy.
Sarah Jessica Parker
The undisputed queen of the evening was none other than Sex and the City icon Sarah Jessica Parker, who graced the black carpet in a breathtaking black lace dress. The fitted bodice, adorned with a shimmering belt, highlighted her petite frame, while the intricate lacework added a sophisticated touch of femininity. Parker’s dress featured a plunging neckline, a signature look she often rocks with effortless grace. Complementing the look were her black open-toe heels, sparkling drop earrings, and her sleek updo, which allowed the dress to be the focal point. As Carrie Bradshaw would say, this look was nothing short of "fabulous."
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis, SJP’s co-star and long-time friend, also brought her fashion A-game. The And Just Like That actress opted for a timeless, elegant midnight-blue dress that flowed beautifully as she walked the red carpet. The V-neck silhouette gave the gown a classic touch, while the cinched waist accentuated her figure. Pairing her look with a simple black clutch and dainty diamond necklace, Kristin proved once again that sophistication is always in style.
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon kept it chic in a silver sequined dress, which shimmered under the Cathedral’s majestic lights. The And Just Like That star layered the eye-catching number with a grey structured blazer, cinched at the waist with a thin belt, adding a polished, modern twist to her ensemble. With her fiery red hair styled in a sleek bob and accessorized with a silver clutch, Cynthia’s blend of glam and sharp tailoring made her look stand out as both contemporary and timeless.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion turned heads with a sultry black gown that perfectly embodied her bold, daring style. The form-fitting dress featured a plunging neckline and a high slit, giving it a dramatic edge. Adding to the drama was a butterfly accent on her hip, glistening under the spotlight. The rapper completed her look with sleek, jet-black hair and striking nails, making her one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the night. Megan knows how to bring the heat—both on the stage and on the red carpet!
Anna Wintour
Fashion icon Anna Wintour, the queen of sartorial perfection, graced the gala in a long floral dress that radiated grace and sophistication. The green and white printed number had a classic A-line silhouette, cinching at the waist before flowing into an elegant skirt. With her signature bob and dark sunglasses firmly in place, Anna was the epitome of timeless style. It’s no wonder she remains a reigning figure in the fashion industry.
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch brought cozy chic to the evening, stepping out in a soft, knitted ensemble. The actress donned a cream sweater dress that gave her a casual yet sophisticated vibe. With its oversized silhouette and comfortable elegance, the knitwear look perfectly combined style and comfort. Deutch accessorized minimally, allowing her outfit’s effortless charm to shine through. Sometimes, simple really is best.