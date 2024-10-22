Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davies and Cynthia Nixon lead the best dressed at star-studded Golden Heart Awards

The undisputed queen of the evening was none other than Sex and the City icon Sarah Jessica Parker, who graced the black carpet in a breathtaking black lace dress. The fitted bodice, adorned with a shimmering belt, highlighted her petite frame, while the intricate lacework added a sophisticated touch of femininity. Parker’s dress featured a plunging neckline, a signature look she often rocks with effortless grace. Complementing the look were her black open-toe heels, sparkling drop earrings, and her sleek updo, which allowed the dress to be the focal point. As Carrie Bradshaw would say, this look was nothing short of "fabulous."