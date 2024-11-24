Sugababes feud explained and where the former members are now

The Sugababes were formed in 1998, but in the 26 years that have followed, the line-up has changed three times. Siobhan Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena may have been the original trio, but after bullying allegations, a reported ‘sacking’ and personal matters, they made their respective departures from the band. As a result, Heidi Range, Amelle Berrabah and Jade Ewen were all welcomed as members.

In 2011, the band officially split, but two years later, fans were delighted when OG singers Siobhan, Keisha and Mutya reunited. After regaining the use of the Sugababes name, they made headlines with an epic performance at Glastonbury in 2022.

As of 2024, the Sugababes are riding high, with a tour promised for 2025, and a planned performance on Strictly Come Dancing. While fans are delighted to see the girls back together, you might be wondering what happened between the various band members. Here, we break it down…

Why did the original trio leave?

Bullying allegations

Siobhan was the first band member to leave, after walking out during a Japanese promotional tour in 2001. According to Mutya, the singer had "excused herself to go to the toilet" and never came back.

© Getty Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy formed the band in 1998

While she refrained from divulging details, in 2009, Siobhan explained that she'd felt bullied by Keisha, which factored into her exit. Speaking to The Sun, she said: "There was no doubt that I was pushed out. It was clear that there was someone in that band who never wanted me in it and that's Keisha.

"She never wanted me in that band and made my life a living hell. I'll never forgive her. Though no one forgives that first bully in their lives, do they? No one does." After Siobhan left the Sugababes, Atomic Kitten star Heidi Range was brought in as her replacement.

© Getty Siobhan accused Keisha of bullying

Mutya's exit

Mutya became the second to leave, breaking from the Sugababes in 2005. Reflecting on her decision, the mum-of-one later explained that she was experiencing postnatal depression at the time, following the birth of her daughter, Tahlia.

© Getty Mutya stepped away after experiencing postnatal depression

"Everything became a downer and I just couldn't be bothered. But it did get to the point where I couldn't take it any more and it was horrible," she told RWD magazine. "What would have been perfect is if the girls had left me a tiny bit alone. If they'd just given me more time I'd love to still be in the Sugababes."

When Mutya stepped away, Amelle Berrabah was brought into the fold.

Keisha's shocking replacement

As for Keisha, the music star stated that she was "replaced while still being in the band."

"I remember being sat down [in 2009] and told, 'This person feels bullied, that one there feels bullied' and I was like 'I was giving that one a foot massage legit the day before'."

© Getty Keisha felt blindsided after she was replaced

Making an appearance in the BBC documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power (2021), Keisha noted that she had been affected "emotionally, mentally, financially," by the situation. "I have confidence issues and just feeling like the whole time I couldn't have an opinion in the workplace," she said. "It's taken me years to process and I'm still in therapy."

By 2009, all three of the original band members had left, and Eurovision entrant, Jade Ewen signed on in Keisha's place.

Why did Heidi, Amelle and Jade split?

Heidi, Amelle and Jade performed as a trio, but in 2011 they called it quits. Speaking with Digital Spy, Jade admitted that the group had "fizzled out."

© Shutterstock Heidi Range, Amelle Berrabah and Jade Ewen split disbanded the Sugababes in 2011

"There was so much drama surrounding the group, I think the music just got lost," she recalled. "I don't like all the drama and the negativity. We kind of fizzled out about two years ago."

Siobhan, Keisha and Mutya’s reunion

In 2013, Siobhan, Keisha and Mutya decided to reunite, although the ownership of the Sugababes name was contentious. "It doesn't matter who owns the name now," Siobhan said to The Guardian.

© Getty The original line-up reunited in 2013

"Our music speaks for us," added Mutya, noting, "Everyone calls us the Sugababes anyway."

The trio explained that they'd cleared the air and felt the "timing was right" to get back together, although they couldn't use the Sugababes name and were forced to release music as MKS. It wasn't until 2022 that they reclaimed the name in a long-fought legal battle.

Where are the Sugababes now?

Siobhan, Keisha and Mutya are currently planning to embark on their UK and European tour in 2025.

As for Heidi, the 41-year-old is happily married to Alex Partakis, with whom she shares two daughters and regularly posts about their family life on Instagram.

© getty Heidi Range is a doting mum

Meanwhile, Amelle is a proud mother to her daughter, Amirah. Now a solo artist, she continues to perform.

Finally, Jade, 36, has appeared in numerous episodes of, Luis Miguel: The Series (2021).