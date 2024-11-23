Jane McDonald marks the end of an era as she makes sad announcement

Jane McDonald has had a busy few months with the Celebrity Gogglebox star touring the nation with her With All My Love tour.

However, on Friday, the singer made the sad announcement that the tour had reached its conclusion and she was preparing for its final night. The tour closed at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, in Jane's native Yorkshire, and the star shared images of the arena as well as the stage that she was performing on.

As she marked the end of her tour, Jane said: "Can't believe it's the last night of my With All My Love 2024 tour – I'm at @firstdirectarena tonight… see you there!"

As ever, the 61-year-old's fans were quick to show their love for the star. One enthused: "They're in for a treat. Saw you at the London palladium. Had such a great night, you were FANTASTIC!"

A second added: "You've been amazing please come back to Cardiff soon it was a dream come true to finally see you," and a third penned: "Break a leg – you've broken all records and taken our hearts. This has been the perfect tour. Please come back to us. With all our love to you."

Ahead of her latest tour, Jane sat down with HELLO!, revealing how involved her fans were in piecing the event together. "The fans came back with fan favourites that I've forgotten about and things that I nearly took out of the show," she shared.

"Finally the setlist is done, now we're sorting out the outfits, then the lighting designer. We've got to produce the show, get all the tracks sorted so backing singers can listen to what they're supposed to be doing."

The travel presenter added: "There's a lot of pre-work on a tour, and then I'll go into rehearsals next and once again think about getting fit for the tour, fasting a bit, that's my secret, that's how I keep slim."

Speaking of the heartfelt meaning behind the tour, Jane said: "I'm dedicating it to love. Everybody wants to be loved, whether it's a dog, cat, plant, it doesn't matter where you find that. We've all got so much love and it is a celebration of that wonderful thing called love."