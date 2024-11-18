N-Dubz then and now: What happened to Tulisa's 'family' bandmates

Singer Tulisa Contostavlos recently entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle alongside nine other famous faces including Strictly judge Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney and McFly's Danny Jones.

Whilst the 36-year-old TV star may be familiar thanks to her role as a judge on The X Factor between 2011 and 2012, she shot to fame back in 2000 as one third of R&B/hip hop group, N-Dubz.

As the rapper continues to make waves Down Under, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at her former bandmates and their most recent projects...

Dappy

Tulisa's cousin, Costadinos Contostavlos (known as his stage name Dappy), was the lead singer of N-Dubz. After the band went on a hiatus in 2011, Dappy embarked on a solo career which saw him enter the charts with his single titled 'No Regrets'.

In 2014, he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house where he finished in second place behind comedian Jim Davidson.

He went on to release an EP in December 2015 which hit number 150 on the UK charts, and also released his most recent album, Fotune, in 2021. While it's not known if Dappy is romantically involved with anyone currently, he had been in a long-term relationship with Kaye Vassell with whom he shares two sons - Gino and Milo.

Over the years, Dappy, 37, has had several brushes with the law. In 2017, he was convicted of possession of a bladed article in a public place following an altercation with his partner and given a suspended prison sentence.

In 2021, the singer hit headlines when he was spotted helping to save a man's life by talking him down from London's Tower Bridge. He had been filming a music video in the area when he saw police cars and asked police if he could speak to the man.

Following the incident, Dappy's girlfriend Imani wrote on Instagram: "I truly believe the universe sent us to that bridge so Daps could save this young man's life. As soon as he recognised Daps his whole demeanour changed, we saw hope appear in his eyes…"

Fazer

In 2022, Tulisa and her former bandmates confirmed they were reuniting 10 years after going on a hiatus. Their UK tour, Back To The Future became one of the biggest music comebacks of that year. Meanwhile in August 2023, the hip hop trio released their fourth studio album, Timeless.

Following their reunion, Fazer, whose real name is Richard Rawson, released his single, 'Tears', in 2022. In a career side-step, he now has plans to focus on producing film soundtracks.

During a chat with Metro.co.uk in 2022, the 37-year-old said: "I really want to start looking to venture into doing movie soundtracks. I feel like I could do the next Avatar soundtrack!" He also told the online publication that his goal is to be "the next Hans Zimmer".

Away from the world of music, Fazer is a doting father to four children whom he shares with his partner, Ashley. The pair, who have been together for more than a decade, welcomed a daughter, Ava Rose Rawson in 2013, and later welcomed twins in 2023.

The star became a dad for the fourth time earlier this year when he welcomed a second son. The pair have opted to keep their baby boy's name under wraps.