Adele says goodbye in emotional statement: 'I am battered'

As Adele's record run of Las Vegas shows draws to a close, the superstar singer admitted to her fans just how emotionally exhausting her performances are.

The 36-year-old began her Sin City residency in November 2022 at Caesar's Palace after a slew of production issues grounded it for months.

She has performed almost every Friday and Saturday night since, wowing her crowds with her unique show, which combines her powerhouse ballads with hilarious and touching crowd interactions.

Adele even completed a ten-night residency in Munich as part of her residency, but her commitment to her fans has caused her to "run out of gas", as she admitted at a recent show.

"Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot," she told the crowd, as per The Mirror. "And I chat a lot, and I'm very, very sensitive and I'm emotional."

"I am battered after these shows. And I take every single person on in this room into my soul, I take you home with me."

© Getty The star's two-year Las Vegas residency is coming to an end

The singer explained that she rests for the remainder of the week when she's not performing.

"Mondays, I'm very, very bedraggled because I get home very, very, very, very early on Sunday morning rather than very late on Saturday," she said.

"And I look like a truck has hit me. Normally, I go on vocal rest for a couple of days. Sometimes I need it. Sometimes, I pretend I need it, so I don't need to talk to anybody."

© Getty Images Adele revealed she has "run out of gas" after two years in Vegas

The "Hello" singer shares her 12-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. She is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul and is the proud stepmother to his kids, Reonna, Richie and Zane.

While she has loved these shows, she revealed how excited she was to take time off from performing to be with her family.

"I'm going to miss [the shows] terribly," she said. "But I'm very ready for them to be over. It's a big deal to me because it's very, very bittersweet. But this [residency] has been in my mind for four years…four years for one [expletive] idea."

© Kevin Mazur, Getty The 36-year-old is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul

She continued: "So I'm looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kids, to love on my man and to love on another kid. To love on my house. I need to get back to my own life."

Adele has reportedly earned a whopping $100 million from her two-year residency according to The Mirror, and the first thing she plans to do with the money once her last show is complete is not what you think.

"A bottle of red wine is what I am going to need," she told the audience. "I've obviously drank lots of white wine over the last two years that I've been doing this, but red wine…it dries out my vocal cords. It gives me the worst hangovers."

© Getty She has reportedly earned $100 million from her residency

"I've really steered clear of red wine for a good couple of years. And Saturday night [the last show], I'm probably going to have a [lot] of red wine. So that's the most exciting thing for when the show ends!"

"Then after that, I think I'm just going to really, really veg until the end of the year," she said. "I feel like I'm early hibernating already." Adele's final show is on November 23.