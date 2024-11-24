Jennifer Hudson stuns in red sequin dress as she 'kicks off' exciting new journey

Jennifer Hudson is ready for the holidays, and just gave a master class on how to perfectly dress up for them.

This year, the talk show host has quite the important reason to dress up, as she's ringing in the holidays by officially kicking off her musical comeback.

It has been a whopping ten years since the EGOT winner last released a solo original album, JHUD, in 2014, and though another one is still some ways away, she did just release her first holiday album, The Gift of Love, and will be going on tour to perform and celebrate it.

In honor of the tour, Jennifer took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a stunning photo to confirm that her tour is officially kicking off on Sunday.

In the photo, she appears wearing a red sequin dress with long sleeves adorned with red feathers at the hem, and she has a matching red lip and red earrings to top it all off.

"My holiday tour kicks off tomorrow in NYC!" Jennifer then excitedly announced in her caption, adding: "I cannot wait to look [y'all] upside the head! Which show [you] coming to???"

After the tour kicks off in New York City on Sunday, Jennifer will next perform in her hometown of Chicago on December 13, followed by a show in Los Angeles and two last stops in Las Vegas, on December 21 and 22.

© Warner Bros. TV Jennifer has spent the last few years focused on her eponymous talk show

After she shared the post, fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "One of the best voices of all time," as others followed suit with: "Absolutely gorgeous!!" and: "Gorgeous I can't wait to finally get to see you," as well as: "Beautiful!!"

© Getty The singer recently performed at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special

Jennifer announced that she was working on her music comeback back in September, with a video on Instagram in which she is seen driving, taking a big breath, and revealing she was on her way to sign her new record deal.

© Getty Images She is a doting mom to son David, who is 15

"It's major," she declared at the time, adding: "I'm very excited. It is a beautiful day. This is what I worked my whole life for, so it's a special, special day, and I thank God."

© Getty She has been dating Common for the past year

She appeared both reflective and nervous, as she further shared: "It is an amazing time right now, it really is," before admitting that she is definitely "tired" but the "anxiety" wakes her up.

"I'm more excited than tired," she added, and wrote in her caption: "It's official!!! So excited to be joining the @interscope family! Get ready, y'all! The music is coming!!!" Interscope Records is owned by Universal Music Group, and similarly represents Benny Blanco, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Blink-182, Gwen Stefani, Eminem, Lana del Rey, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, among others.