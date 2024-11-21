Jeff Bridges makes major mistake as he announces CMA Awards winner

Jeff Bridges had his own John Travolta and "Adele Dazeem" moment on Wednesday, as he mispronounced Morgan Wallen's name at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The actor was the final presenter of the night, and he appeared on stage to award one performer the Entertainer of the Year award.

"It's the biggest award of the night, so let's not screw around," he began before the five nominees were announced. Jeff then opened the envelope and said: "Morgan Waylon".

© Theo Wargo Jeff Bridges speaks onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards

Morgan's last name is pronounced "Wahl-len". The "Sand In My Boots" singer was not in attendance to accept his award.

In 2014, John welcomed Idina Menzel to the Oscars stage as she performed "Let It Go" from Frozen, but he famously mangled her name in front of 43 million people, instead calling her Adele Dazeem.

It has become an infamous Oscars moment, and one that Idina herself has laughed over.

Watch as John Travolta butchers Idina Menzel's name

The 2024 CMA Awards saw Lainey Wilson take home two awards: Music Video of the Year for "Wild Horses and Wildflowers," and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Old Dominion made CMA history by winning their seventh Vocal Group of the Year award, and Brooks and Dunn won Vocal Duo of the Year for the 15th time - their first award in 18 years. Chris Stapleton won Single of the Year for "White Horse", the first award handed out on stage, and he later accepted the award for Song of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Megan Moroney won Best New Artist, and Cody Johnson won Album of the Year for Leather.

© Michael Buckner Carrie Underwood performs onstage at The 58th Annual CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance at the ceremony, joining Cody to sing "I'm Gonna Love You", and the singer, who just wrapped her final Las Vegas dates of 2024 wore a gorgeous lace bodycon dress with tan leather corset.

Fans also got a second surprise when George Strait appeared on stage during a star-studded tribute to his own career.

Jamey Johnson, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson joined forces for a special tribute performance to honor George with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, but the 72-year-old then walked out on stage to join in the performance.