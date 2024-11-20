Skip to main contentSkip to footer
CMA Awards red carpet — all the best photos
Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart at The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty

CMA Awards red carpet — all the best photos

The annual Country Music Association Awards are being held in Nashville, Tennessee

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Country's biggest night is here, the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards, and so is its epic fashion.

On Wednesday, November 20, some of country music's most beloved stars such as Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and many more are gathering at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee to celebrate and dance to their favorite music of the year.

"Country Girl" singer Luke Bryan and former NFL player Peyton Manning have returned as hosts, and the night kicks off with an opening performance from Post Malone and Chris Stapleton.

Later on, more performances and award presentations will come from the likes of Noah Kahan, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Shaboozey and more, plus Jamey Johnson, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, Miranda and Lainey are joining forces for a special tribute performance to honor George Strait with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scroll below for some of the best photos of the red carpet. To watch the show live, tune in at 8pm EST on ABC.

Colbie Caillat at The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty

Colbie Caillat

Colbie is known for her songs "Bubbly" and "Fallin' For You."

Ian Bohen attends the The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty

Ian is Ryan on Yellowstone.

