CMA Awards red carpet — all the best photos

Country's biggest night is here, the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards, and so is its epic fashion.

On Wednesday, November 20, some of country music's most beloved stars such as Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and many more are gathering at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee to celebrate and dance to their favorite music of the year.

"Country Girl" singer Luke Bryan and former NFL player Peyton Manning have returned as hosts, and the night kicks off with an opening performance from Post Malone and Chris Stapleton.

Later on, more performances and award presentations will come from the likes of Noah Kahan, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Shaboozey and more, plus Jamey Johnson, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, Miranda and Lainey are joining forces for a special tribute performance to honor George Strait with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scroll below for some of the best photos of the red carpet. To watch the show live, tune in at 8pm EST on ABC.

1/ 2 © Getty Colbie Caillat Colbie is known for her songs "Bubbly" and "Fallin' For You."