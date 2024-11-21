Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin can't keep their hands off each other on the CMA red carpet

Miranda Lambert looked as loved-up as ever with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, as they walked the 2024 Country Music Association awards red carpet on Wednesday night.

The duo stepped out for the Nashville awards show in matching black outfits. Miranda donned an off-the-shoulder black dress for the event with chunky bracelets and her long blonde hair worn in soft waves down her shoulders.

Brendan, 33, who looked dapper in a black suit and tie, wore his brown hair slicked back and sported his signature bright smile.

No stranger to the CMAs, with 14 awards under her belt, including Female Vocalist of the Year, the 41-year-old shone on the red carpet despite not garnering any nominations this year.

Miranda and Brendan said "I do" in January 2019, and despite rumors swirling about their marriage, they have remained steadfast and as in love as ever.

The country superstar spoke to Us Weekly in September about her police officer beau, revealing that they love to enjoy quiet time together away from the spotlight.

© Tibrina Hobson The couple twinned in matching black outfits for the event

"We're pretty chill. When we're off work, I'm in my patio hang vibe," she told the publication. "We'll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes, we'll have the best parties just by ourselves."

"He loves what he calls 'happy hour music' — Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls. So we have different tastes, but we'll sit there for hours and listen. Sometimes I say to him, 'We kind of live on a date,' which is pretty awesome."

Miranda and Brendan first met on the set of Good Morning America in 2019 when he was a security guard on the show, and she was performing. Their whirlwind romance began, and they got engaged just three months later.

© Jason Kempin Miranda and Brendan have been married since January 2019

The 14-time CMA winner shared with People how nervous she was to introduce him to the chaos of being a celebrity. "To pull him into that world, I was like, 'I'm sorry, this might be a shock.' He just takes it like a champ. He's better at it than I am," she said.

Since getting married and settling down, the duo have only grown stronger together thanks to their communication skills, said Miranda. "I guess the thing I've learned the most is just that communication is everything," she explained to Us Weekly.

© Instagram They met on the set of Good Morning America and got engaged just three months later

"Love doesn't always cut it. You've got to talk about [expletive]. And you have to compromise sometimes and be willing to listen to each other when you have something important to say. Love is hard some days, but the reward is so worth it."

She continued: "He calls me out, and I love that. I need that. I don't think it's healthy that people, especially artists or celebrities, surround themself with yes people."

© John Shearer He worked as a police officer

"If you surround yourself with a group of people who are honest with you, you'll go a lot farther, and it's a lot healthier in the long run."

Miranda was previously married to The Voice judge and country legend Blake Shelton; the pair divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage, and he went on to tie the knot with his Voice co-star and No Doubt superstar Gwen Stefani.