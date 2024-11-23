Billie Eilish has been left "heartbroken" following the deaths of two of her fans who were killed on the way to her concert in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday.

The 22-year-old broke her silence after it was revealed that Lucy Yeates and Kole Cunningham, both 18, died after their car crashed into another vehicle while traveling along Interstate 29 in Missouri.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: How Billie Eilish became famous

A Billie Eilish fan account shared the news on Instagram on Monday, writing: "It is with a heavy heart that we let you guys know about the tragic car accident three fans in our community, Kole, Lucy and Aubrey endured on their way to Billie's concert in Omaha yesterday."

Responding to the post, Billie penned a heartfelt tribute to the families of the teenagers, writing: "Sending so much love to the families. So heartbreaking."

Lucy and Kole were killed on impact, while her twin sister Aubrey – who was also in the car – was taken to hospital where she is being treated for "multiple traumatic injuries".

"Aubrey, Lucy and Kole were incredible fans of the artist," a family spokesperson told Fox 4 Kansas City.

© GoFundMe Kole (C) and Lucy (R) were killed while Aubrey (L) was taken to hospital

The Yeates family added in a statement: "This incredibly senseless and tragic event has left our families with a hole that will never be filled. We thank our friends, family and community for their support, love and prayers as we come together to help Aubrey recover from this horrific experience."

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the fatal accident occurred just after 7 am on Sunday after a woman called 911 claiming that she and her one-year-old son had been kidnapped by a "suicidal and homicidal" man.

The man, a 29-year-old from Bellevue, Nebraska, dropped the woman off at a hospital in Hamburg, Iowa before fleeing local law enforcement with his son.

© Getty Images Lucy and Kole were killed on their way to see Billie in concert

Sheriff's deputies from Fremont County, Iowa, as well as Iowa State Patrol troopers, pursued the man in a high-speed chase across the state line into Missouri.

The suspect was driving into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road on I-29, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, when he hit the car Kole was driving head-on.

The crash involved a total of four vehicles, including a semi-trailer truck. Alongside Lucy and Kole, the suspect was also killed. His son survived but several others were also injured.

© Getty Images Billie called their deaths 'heartbreaking'

The Yeates family created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the costs of Aubrey's recovery, which has raised over $23,000 as of Saturday.

"Aubrey is a dynamic young lady who is also attending college," the Yeates family shared. "While this unexpected journey is sidetracking her, we look forward to supporting her every day as she heals."