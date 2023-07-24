Billie Eilish has been inundated with support and well-wishes from her fans after announcing the heartbreaking news that her family rescue dog, Pepper, has passed. The 'Bad Guy' singer, 21, took to social media to share the sad news along with a series of photos from her childhood that featured their beloved pooch.

Writing in the caption, the Grammy-winning artist said: "Pepper. My lifelong best friend. I will see you again someday sweet girl." Billie continued: "You made it 15 years you [expletive] beast. :') I love you."

The singer finished by saying: "Rest easy mama, I'll miss you forever this is a really hard day," along with a heart emoji.

Billie's followers, including her peers from the music industry, were quick to send their condolences. One person wrote: "I'm so sorry, sending u love and light," as a second said: "Sending our deepest condolences to the whole family. Rest in peace, Pepper."

A third added: "She was so lucky to have known and loved and be loved by you and your family I'm sending you all so much love."

Fellow singer Katy Perry sent her love by leaving a comment with a love-heart emoji. Demi Lovato wrote: "I'm so sorry," while actress Kate Hudson left a sad face emoji.

The precocious singer-songwriter also took the opportunity to share a series of heartwarming images from her childhood alongside Pepper. One photo saw a young Billie hugging the sweet dog, while another saw Billie lying on the sofa with Pepper laying on top of her.

Another adorable image showed Billie with her mother, father, and her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell, all rocking black eyes to match Pepper's interesting coloring on one of his eyes.

Meanwhile, it's been a time of ups and downs recently for the superstar. Before losing her beloved pooch, she had reason to celebrate thanks to the release of her brand new song, What Was I Made For? which appears on the brand-new soundtrack for the huge blockbuster film, Barbie.

The song is the latest collaboration between Billie and her brother Finneas, both of whom have consistently worked together to create magic in the music industry.

The singer also recently opened up about how "tough" so finds it being judged for her looks. In an interview with Vogue, she shared how body-shaming comments affect her mental well-being. "It's tough, man," she shared.

"Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about... I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."