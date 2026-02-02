Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumors as she's joined by Nat Wolff at the Grammys

Billie Eilish sparked engagement rumors on Sunday night after walking the Grammys red carpet wearing a jeweled ring on her finger. The 24-year-old musician, who won song of the year for Wildflower on Sunday night, seemingly confirmed her romance with actor Nat Wolff, as the pair were pictured sitting together backstage.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Billie Eilish walked the red carpet wearing a jeweled ring

The Bad Guy hitmaker was pictured posing for photos ahead of the ceremony in a preppy HODAKOVA ensemble, which featured a suit-inspired jacket, tie, shorts and knee-high socks. In one photo, the singer held her left hand over her midsection, showcasing the stunning ring.

Who is Billie Eilish dating?

Billie is thought to be dating actor Nat Wolff, 31, who rose to fame as a child star on the Nickelodeon series, The Naked Brothers Band. He's since appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars and The Consultant.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Billie and Nat were pictured together backstage

He's also a musician and plays in a band with his brother Alex. The duo opened for Billie in 2024 during her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

© Amazon/Everett/Shutterstock Nat in The Consultant

WATCH: Billie Eilish opened up about her sexuality in 2023

Billie and Nat's relationship timeline

Billie and Nat sent the rumour mill spinning after they were pictured packing on the PDA on the balcony of an Italian hotel in June last year.

The pair reportedly first met back in December 2023 at the Academy Museum Gala. They later collaborated on the music video for Billie's 2024 hit, Chihiro, in which Nat co-starred opposite Billie, who directed the video.

© Getty Images Billie won song of the year for Wildflower on Sunday night

It's no surprise that Billie has yet to confirm her relationship with Nat given her previous comments about wanting to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

Talking to Vogue in October 2024, she said: "I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again. And I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I'm never talking about who I’m dating ever again."

Billie's relationship history

While Billie likes to keep her relationships private, she was previously linked to rapper Brandon Adams in 2018, before going on to date The Neighbourhood lead singer, Jesse Rutherford, in 2022.