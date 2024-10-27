Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's towering model son Sasha is his famous parents' double in new photos

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's children are turning into perfect lookalikes of their famous parents, with the same striking genes making them quite the duo.

Naomi, 56, and Liev, 57, welcomed Sasha, 17, and Kai, 15, during their 11 years together, and while they've since moved on and tied the knot with other people, they maintain the perfect blended family unit.

The actress couldn't help but gush over her towering teen son, who has already become a red carpet fixture with his parents, with her latest post on her Instagram Stories.

She shouted out her brother, prominent British photographer Ben Watts, who conducted a photo session with his nephew for a few stunning headshots when Sasha swung by his New York City studio.

"Sasha came past the studio this week @sashapeteschreiber weekend family post," Ben captioned the post that featured a pair of photos, showcasing the teen's strong face and piercing gaze, just like his parents.

Liev took to the comments with compliments for his former family member, writing: "Ben you're amazing. Thank you! Luminosity…," while fans were equally as effusive about Sasha's look. "Such a beautiful blend of his parents," one wrote, with another also adding: "Such a handsome kid. You can see both parents in his looks."

As it turns out, Sasha's preparing to step into the limelight just like his parents as well, with Ben also later posting some outtakes from a campaign shoot with online lifestyle recommendation portal Shop Rodeo, which featured Sasha as well, modeling a chic fall-appropriate ensemble.

The Feud star shared earlier this year that Sasha is currently a student at The Mountain School, a semester program for high school juniors on a farm in Vermont which encourages students to work, live, and study there.

© Getty Images The towering teen is also venturing into modeling

Although he's not the only one making strides in the fashion world, as younger sibling Kai is emerging as quite the fashionista as well.

While they've made occasional red carpet appearances alongside their parents in the past, the last year was a major one for the teen, who joined Naomi front row at the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Show in New York this April.

© Getty Images Sasha and Kai, Naomi and Liev's two children

This June, Kai was seen alongside Naomi at the Balenciaga haute couture show for Paris Fashion Week, also joining Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 16, who made her own fashion week debut that day with her mom Nicole Kidman, who happens to be a close friend of Naomi's.

In a 2019 interview with Net-A-Porter, Naomi spoke about maintaining a strong bond with her ex as a co-parent while also actively involving their respective spouses. "We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

Naomi has been married to Billy Crudup since 2023, while Liev also tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Taylor Niesen in 2023. The latter couple are also parents to daughter Hazel Bee, 14 months.