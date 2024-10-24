Naomi Watts, 56: 'Being honest about aging has set me free'

Naomi Watts stole the spotlight at the star-studded New York City premiere of The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause on Friday night and shared a candid insight into her own menopausal experiences with HELLO!

When asked about the main takeaway she hopes audiences gain from the groundbreaking documentary produced by former PIX 11 news anchor and now author, director and menopause advocate, Tamsen Fadal, Naomi expressed the importance of unity and action: "That the community comes together and keeps sharing their stories so that we get better research, better funding, and women are listened to."

© John Nacion Naomi and Tamsen Fadal, producer of The M Factor both believe in the importance of unity and action for menopause

Naomi also shared how menopause has positively impacted her Hollywood career, explaining that it has been a transformative and empowering experience. "It’s actually worked in my favor. Just leaning into the truth is always quite freeing and liberating. But, if anything, I think just saying, 'this is who I am'. Being authentic about that."

The actor, who co-founded the menopausal beauty range, Stripes Beauty, is optimistic when discussing Hollywood's approach to the topic of menopause and while acknowledging the progress the industry has made, she also feels there's still work to be done. "It's a progressive industry. I think they're moving in the right direction."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Naomi found purpose during perimenopause which motivated her to launch her menopause brand, Stripes Beauty in 2022

HELLO! also had time to catch up with Tamsen Fadal, the film's producer, who revealed the deeply personal motivation behind her involvement in the documentary. "One night I had a hot flash and heart palpitations on the news desk. I didn't even know what perimenopause was. It took several doctors for me to figure out what was happening."

READ: Menopause has given me freedom: 18 women on finding the positives

Tamsen's frustrating menopausal journey sparked her drive to learn more and educate others. "There are 1.1 billion women around the globe who are in menopause or will be by 2025, and I wanted to tell real women's stories."

Frustrated at the lack of education surrounding menopause: "Even some doctors don't get a month of OB-GYN training in medical school," she explained, Tamsen was surprised at how many challenges she faced when making the film. "Nobody was interested at first. Luckily, PBS saw the real need."

© John Nacion Naomi and Tamsen are joined by TV producers Joanna Lamarca Mathisen and Denise Pines at The M Factor screening in New York

Thanks to Tamsen and Hollywood stars such as Naomi, there is finally a shifting perception of menopause in America which is empowering so many women.

"This next generation of women is saying, 'No, we're not having it. We want solutions,'" emphasized Dr. Sharon Malone at the event who is a renowned OB/GYN, and chief medical advisor to perimenopause platform Alloy. "Five years ago, I wouldn't have believed that a menopause documentary would generate this much interest.

"Everyone will be touched by menopause. It's crucial that men understand it too so they can be better partners, sons, and friends."

The M Factor is now available to stream on PBS