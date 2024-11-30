Simone Biles overjoyed at family reunion as Jonathan Owens celebrates important moment

Simone Biles has been supporting her husband Jonathan Owens attentively through the football season, despite difficulties for the Chicago Bears. But it's all about family for the couple this weekend, as members from both sides of their household came together for a very special occasion.

The couple celebrated Jonathan's mom's birthday, with Simone sharing a photo to her story where she wrote: "celebrating my MIL's birthday." The family celebrated with drinks and sparklers, and the football star's mom, named Arthurine Cannon, beamed at the camera.

It's been a big year for Arthurine who received an emotional gift already in 2024. Her son bought her a house, which he described as an "amazing feeling" to "buy your mom a house for all the sacrifices. She deserves everything."

Simone was proud of her husband, clearly touched by his generosity, as she commented below: "So proud of you, baby."

For the gymnast, who is famously close with her family, seeing Jonathan's treatment of his mother was enough to seal the deal between the two.

“I knew he was the one when I first met his mom,” she revealed in an interview. “She has a little bit of a disability with her walking," she explained, in reference to her polymyositis.

"She’s gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'”

The family came together in Chicago, where they watched the Bears go head to head with the Detroit Lions, losing by a slim margin of 20-23. Even Simone's sister Adria could be spotted dressing in the traditional orange and navy blue colors to represent the Bears, keen to support her family.

Simone remains close to her sister, who has been her biggest supporter from the very beginning. Like her older sister, Adria was a competing gymnast for a decade, before leaving the sport in 2016.

Adria said of the Olympian: "My sister has always been fearless. When we were little kids, we'd stand on a railing on the second floor of our house, then jump off onto the couch down below on the first floor. She'd go first, and I'd follow. Nothing scared her."

When Simone had to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics, Adria stepped up to defend the gymnast: "Thank you for being an inspiration to me and to everyone around you, thank you for making people feel valid about their feelings, thank you for being you and thank you for being the best big sister in the world."