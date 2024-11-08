Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens look closer than ever following star's bittersweet week

Simone Biles is keeping busy now that her Gold Over America tour is over, as she's prioritizing spending time with her husband Jonathan Owens. The gymnast took a trip over to Chicago especially for an adorable date night.

© Michael Reaves Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose for a photo during the first half between the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center on November 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jonathan and Simone were spotted courtside as the Chicago Bulls played against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center. The Chicago Bears safety put an arm around his wife as she leaned in close, clearly relishing the time they shared together after weeks of traveling.

She wore classic Chicago Bulls colors: a pair of red hot knee high boots and a black leather bomber jacket, as well as a quilted Chanel handbag for a touch of luxury. Meanwhile, Jonathan opted for an opposite vibe of a cream jacket over a white shirt with neutral-toned pants.

© Michael Reaves Simone and Jonathan caught up for the Chicago Bulls game

As if courtside tickets weren't enough of a luxury, the couple were blessed to receive personalized Chicago Bulls jerseys with the number 36 on both; they smiled as they flashed the shirts at the camera, clearly happy.

© Michael Reaves Simone Biles shared a kiss with her husband

They then shared an intimate moment as they kissed in front of the camera, showing that they were still going strong despite previous distances between them.

© Michael Reaves Simone and Jonathan posed with their jerseys

It was certainly an emotional week for Simone, who said a tearful goodbye to her teammates as her national tour finished on November 3. She shared a number of selfies from the airport, as she shed some tears while holding a mimosa.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone shared her emotional moments with fans

While she has been traveling the country, Jonathan moved from their Texas home to the windy city, as the season started on September 8.

© Perry Knotts Gymnast Simone Biles stands on the sideline before the football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Despite the long distance between them, the couple have supported each other throughout over the past months and made a number of trips across the country to see each other.

Simone and Jonathan

Jonathan visited during his Bye Week, with the gymnast sharing a number of PDA-filled photos as they enjoyed some quality time. Prior to that, he surprised her with roses for a spontaneous trip.

Meanwhile, Simone visited him on September 29 when the Chicago Bears played — and beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Jonathan said of her visit: "She has a tour stop here that evening at 7. Literally perfect. So, she can come to the game at 12 and then boom, I'll get to go watch her at 7. Pretty dope turnaround."

Simone and Jonathan are now used to having long distance moments in their relationship. The couple tied the knot in April 2023, after which Jonathan had to fly to Green Bay, where he joined the Green Bay Packers.