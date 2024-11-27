Simone Biles comforts husband Jonathan Owens through challenging time in new photos

As any sporting power couple will know, losing is as much a par for the course as winning. Even Simone Biles, widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time, understands this, which puts her in the perfect place to support Jonathan Owens while the Chicago Bears struggle through the season.

The gymnast has been spotted attending his games, supporting from the sidelines with fervent enthusiasm. Taking to social media, she shared an intimate moment with her husband from the sidelines as they shared a kiss.

© Perry Knotts Jonathan Owens plays for the Chicago Bears

She wore a custom leather jacket with his name and number on the back to show her support as she attended the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers rivalry game on November 17.

She captioned the photo: "all love for 36" to show her unconditional support for the football star. This comes as the Chicago Bears have lost five games back to back now, with a number of close calls.

With Simone attending the game against the Bears' Green Bay rivals, the Chicago-based team faced a slim defeat of 19-20. The Olympian also witnessed the Bears lose against the Minnesota Vikings on November 24, in which they were narrowly beaten 27-30.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone shared her support for Jonathan

Simone's support for her husband is unwavering, as she revealed they had received some custom-made sweet treats in support of the Chicago Bears. Taking to Instagram, the gymnast shared a photo of an assortment of baked goods with Chicago Bears colors on, representing Jonathan's own jersey, as well as her own gymnastic pursuits.

Jonathan equally has been a huge supporter of his wife through her trials and tribulations as a gymnast, even taking time out of pre-season training to support her through the Olympics.

"I love watching [it] from an athlete's perspective because that's how you'd be great in any sport, is just being consistent and doing the same thing consistently good every day," the Bears safety said of his wife. "You know what I mean? I love to watch it and I love to be out there and be a cheerleader.”

He even made sure to drop by while she was touring the states as part of her Gold Over America gymnastics show, alongside fellow gymnasts. Simone finished her tour in Detroit, Michigan on November 3, having started on September 16 in California.

The football star not only saw her perform, but played about on the apparatus himself, showing off his physical prowess and making his wife proud during their rehearsals.