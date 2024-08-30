Simone Biles shows off family with husband Jonathan Owens in PDA-filled outing

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are blissfully happy, as the gymnast has returned from the Paris Olympics and the football star is set to kick off his season with the Chicago Bears.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone and Jonathan looking loved up

The couple certainly looked close as they spent time together with their dogs, looking like a happy family as they visited some horses. Bringing along Lilo, one of their French Bulldogs, Simone shares a photo of Jonathan introducing their pup to the horses.

© @simonebiles Instagram Jonathan and Lilo visit the horses

She was also sure to share a photo of herself kissing her husband — who she tied the knot with in April 2023. The couple had their arms wrapped around each other, as they kissed in the sunshine in the up close photo, which Simone shared to her Instagram Story.

© @simonebiles Instagram Jonathan's dog Zeus

Indeed, as they spent time with the horses, Simone and Jonathan looked like one happy family with their dog Lilo, before they went home to go see their other dog Zeus.

© Instagram / Simone Biles Simone has revealed she won't be attending as many of Jonathan's games as she'd like in the coming months - she'll be busy with the 'Gold Over America Tour', which kicks off on September 16

While Simone may already be a dedicated dog mom, she hasn't ruled out the idea of having kids, as she recently revealed on Today that she "most definitely" envisions herself as a mom.

According to the gymnast, she and her significant other "always" talk about starting a family, but they have certain goals they wish to achieve before starting a family.

"We both have goals we’d like to achieve before starting a family," Simone explained, though she playfully added that Jonathan "would have had [kids] yesterday if he could have."

© Pascal Le Segretain Simone's husband Jonathan Owens and parents Nellie and Ronald Biles celebrate as the Team United States wins the gold medals during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

Simone and Jonathan are each other's biggest supporters, with the football star making a special appearance at the Olympics alongside his wife's parents to watch her succeed in the gymnastics tournament.

Vice versa, the gymnast has paid close attention to the Chicago Bears player's progress, as he moved from the Green Bay Packers to the windy city's football team.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone Biles reveals progress on her construction

Before the couple can even consider having kids, it's no doubt important that they build their dream home first so it's exactly what they want for when the time eventually comes. Simone revealed they started construction in September 2023 and has regularly shared updates on the progress.

The gymnast recently shared with fans that they had made leaps and bounds in terms of the interiors, revealing brand new marble countertops in the kitchen, as well as what looked like the beginning of a walk-in wet room with glimmering tiles on the floor and marble walls.